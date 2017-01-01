Premier League, la cronaca di Arsenal-Crystal Palace 2-0

Maurizio Russo

01/01/2017 17:00

ARSENAL CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE / L'ultimo posticipo della 19esima giornata della Premier League mette di fronte Arsenal e Crystal Palace in uno dei tanti derby londinesi. La formazione di Wenger è costretta a vincere per restare in corsa per il titolo, mentre quella di Allardyce ha bisogno di punti nella lotta per non retrocedere. Calciomercato.it vi offre il match dell'Emirates Stadium' in tempo reale.

CLASSIFICA:

Chelsea 49, Liverpool 43, Manchester City 39, Tottenham 39, Arsenal 37*, Manchester United 36, Everton 27, West Bromwich 26, Southampton 24, Bournemouth 24, Burnley 23, Watford 22, West Ham 22, Stoke City 21, Leicester 20, Middlesbrough 18, Crystal Palace 16*, Sunderland 14, Hull 13, Swansea 12.

*Una gara in meno