Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 21, 2017

Bruno De Santis (@Bruno_De_Santis)

21/01/2017 18:27

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

Juventus are eyeing a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus will turn to Sergio Aguero, if they fail in their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez (TuttoSport)

ROMA

AS Roma are considering a move for Torino midfielder Baselli

Di Francesco: "Defrel is going through an odd moment"

MILAN

Deulofeu will undergo medical tests on Monday before it is officially confirmed that he is a Milan player

LAZIO

CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Thomas Strakosha is set to sign a new deal at Lazio, according to his agent

FIORENTINA

Della Valle: "We're happy that Nikola is staying with us"

MORE…

CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Naithan Nandez is being chased by both Atalanta and Genoa

CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Udinese midfielder Melker Hallberg is a target for Kalmar