Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 21, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.
JUVENTUS
Juventus are eyeing a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the summer (Corriere dello Sport)
Juventus will turn to Sergio Aguero, if they fail in their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez (TuttoSport)
ROMA
AS Roma are considering a move for Torino midfielder Baselli
Di Francesco: "Defrel is going through an odd moment"
MILAN
Deulofeu will undergo medical tests on Monday before it is officially confirmed that he is a Milan player
LAZIO
CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Thomas Strakosha is set to sign a new deal at Lazio, according to his agent
FIORENTINA
Della Valle: "We're happy that Nikola is staying with us"
MORE…
CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Naithan Nandez is being chased by both Atalanta and Genoa
CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Udinese midfielder Melker Hallberg is a target for Kalmar