Calciomercato Serie A, Transfer News and Rumours: January 13, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories


Paulo Dybala ©Getty Images
Silvio Frantellizzi (@SilFrantellizzi)

13/01/2017 19:00

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

- Juventus striker Simone Zaza is on the verge of joining Valencia
- Juventus are keen to extend Dybala’s contract to 2020 
- Shalke 04's director Christian Heidl has denied rumours linking Juventus with a move for Sead Kolasinac

ROMA

- Olympique Lyonnais have make a 17m bid for AS Roma's target Memphis Depay (ESPN)
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! AS Roma's target Lucas Torreira is not planning to extend his contract with Sampdoria

MILAN

- AC Milan are reported to be interested in Wolfsburg midfielder Daniel Caligiuri

INTER

- Juventus are planning on making a bid for Marco Verratti also linked to FC Internazionale
- Coach Stefano Pioli sad that "Gabigol will stay at Internazionale FC"

NAPOLI

- SSC Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne is linked to AC Milan 

LAZIO

- CM.IT EXLUSIVE! SS Lazio haven't already made any offer for Gremio's midfielder Walace also linked with Leicester, Olympique Lyonnais, OM and Monaco
- DONE DEAL! Danilo Cataldi leaves SS Lazio for a loan move to Genoa

FIORENTINA

- EXCLUSIVE CM.IT! Leicester have entered the race to sign Fiorentina defender Gonzalo Rodriguez
- DONE DEAL! Fiorentina have signed sportiello from Atalanta in a 18 months loan

More: 
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Palermo are in advanced talks with German side Stuttgart over Toni Sunjic




