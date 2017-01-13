Calciomercato Serie A, Transfer News and Rumours: January 13, 2017

Silvio Frantellizzi (@SilFrantellizzi)

13/01/2017 19:00

TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

- Juventus striker Simone Zaza is on the verge of joining Valencia

- Juventus are keen to extend Dybala’s contract to 2020

- Shalke 04's director Christian Heidl has denied rumours linking Juventus with a move for Sead Kolasinac

ROMA

- Olympique Lyonnais have make a 17m bid for AS Roma's target Memphis Depay (ESPN)

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! AS Roma's target Lucas Torreira is not planning to extend his contract with Sampdoria

MILAN

- AC Milan are reported to be interested in Wolfsburg midfielder Daniel Caligiuri

INTER

- Juventus are planning on making a bid for Marco Verratti also linked to FC Internazionale

- Coach Stefano Pioli sad that "Gabigol will stay at Internazionale FC"

NAPOLI

- SSC Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne is linked to AC Milan

LAZIO

- CM.IT EXLUSIVE! SS Lazio haven't already made any offer for Gremio's midfielder Walace also linked with Leicester, Olympique Lyonnais, OM and Monaco

- DONE DEAL! Danilo Cataldi leaves SS Lazio for a loan move to Genoa

- EXCLUSIVE CM.IT! Leicester have entered the race to sign Fiorentina defender Gonzalo Rodriguez

- DONE DEAL! Fiorentina have signed sportiello from Atalanta in a 18 months loan

More:

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Palermo are in advanced talks with German side Stuttgart over Toni Sunjic