﻿

Calciomercato > Milan > VIDEO - Milan, la classe cristallina di Van Basten: ancora una magia per l'olandese

VIDEO - Milan, la classe cristallina di Van Basten: ancora una magia per l'olandese

L'attaccante ha postato un video su Twitter


Marco van Basten

21/04/2017 22:27

MILAN VAN BASTEN ROVESCIATA / Marco van Basten ha fatto innamorare del calcio davvero in molti. Il Cigno di Utrecht con le sue magie - indimenticabili sono le sue rovesciate - è stato ammirato davvero da tutti, non solo dai tifosi del Milan.

L'ex attaccante oggi ha postato  sulla propria pagina Twitter un video che, siamo certi, avrà fatto scendere la lacrimuccia a molti. La sua classe, nonostante gli infortuni e l'età, è davvero ancora intatta.

 

GUARDA IL VIDEO:




