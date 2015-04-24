VIDEO - Milan, la classe cristallina di Van Basten: ancora una magia per l'olandese

21/04/2017 22:27

MILAN VAN BASTEN ROVESCIATA / Marco van Basten ha fatto innamorare del calcio davvero in molti. Il Cigno di Utrecht con le sue magie - indimenticabili sono le sue rovesciate - è stato ammirato davvero da tutti, non solo dai tifosi del Milan.

L'ex attaccante oggi ha postato sulla propria pagina Twitter un video che, siamo certi, avrà fatto scendere la lacrimuccia a molti. La sua classe, nonostante gli infortuni e l'età, è davvero ancora intatta.

GUARDA IL VIDEO:

You never forget how to ride a bicycle Neither you forget how make a bicycle kick (although there were times this went better ) pic.twitter.com/hUajzJWZN3