Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 20, 2017

Omar Parretti (@omarJHparretti)

20/01/2017 19:35

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS:

- Crystal Palace boss Allardyce on Juventus full-back Patrice Evra: "No progress on the deal"

- Juventus have stepped up their interest in the signing of PSG's Marco Verratti. FC Internazionale also keen on Italian midfielder. (Corriere dello Sport)

AS ROMA:

- AS Roma are tracking Palermo midfielder and Dynamo Kiev target Oscar Hiljemark, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- AS Roma are still keen on Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- AS Roma have rekindled their interest in Atalanta youngster Kessié. (Corriere dello Sport)

NAPOLI:

- Omar El Kaddouri has rejected a bid from Cagliari, Napoli are still searching for a buyer. (Il Mattino)

- Tianjin Guanjian coach Fabio Cannavaro could be interested in signing Manolo Gabbiadini.

AC MILAN:

- AC Milan are closing in on Gerard Deulofeu. Everton ready to let Spanish offensive midfielder leave on loan.

- AC Milan could open talks to sign Borussia Dormtund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next summer. (Tuttosport)

FC INTERNAZIONALE:

- FC Internazionale will battle it out with Juventus to land Real Madrid James Rodriguez. (Tuttosport)

- FC Internazionale and AS Roma have reached an agreement for Kostas Manolas summer move to 'Nerazzurri'. (SDNA)

- Chelsea, Hull City and West Ham are closely monitoring FC Internazionale Andrea Ranocchia. (Premium Sport)

FIORENTINA:

- Nikola Kalinic has revealed his decision: "I'll stay at Fiorentina". The Croatian striker has rejected an important offer from Tianjin Guanjian.

MORE...

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Torino are eyeing a move for Toulouse midfielder Tongo Doumbia.

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Internacional have slapped a €4,5M price tag on Wolfsburg target William.

- Birsa is set to extend his stay at Chievo in spite of interest from China, Calciomercato.it has learned.