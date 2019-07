Touchdown in Doha!



@LesVerts star & #AFCON2019 winner @BrahimiOfficial arrives in Doha, and is welcomed by @AlrayyanSC president Sheikh Ali bin Saoud Al Thani



The 29-year-old Algerian is set to be the third foreign signing for Al-Rayyan this summer#QSL#Qatarpic.twitter.com/kHDuV5sLKy