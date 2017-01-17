Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 17, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
JUVENTUS
- Juventus are poised to make a new move for Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso (Tuttosport)
- Juventus are closing in on the signing of Ascoli winger Riccardo Orsolini, Calciomercato.it has learned
FC INTERNAZIONALE
- Bologna and Watford are reported to be interested in Andrea Ranocchia (Talksport.com)
- Atletico Mineiro are tracking FC Internazionale target Lucas Leiva (Goal.com/br)
AS ROMA
- AS Roma have rekindled interest in Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, Calciomercato.it has learned.
- AS Roma have lodged a €2,5M bid for Viitorul's Razvan Marin (Gazzetta.it)
- AS Roma and Bologna are discussing the future of Sadiq, Calciomercato.it has learned.
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Both As Roma and Torino are yet to make an official bid for Chievo's Castro,
SS LAZIO
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! SS Lazio are tracking Marco Van Ginkel and Davy Pröpper.
- Alessio Cerci's agent has hinted that he would be willing to make a move to SS Lazio (Radio Gr Parlamento)
NAPOLI
- Napoli have rekindled their interest in the signing of Sunderland striker Fabio Borini
AC MILAN
- AC Milan are in negotiations with Everton over a possible loan move for young spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, Calciomercato.it has learned
FIORENTINA
- Tianjin Quanjian are closing in on the signing of Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic, Calciomercato.it has learned
MORE:
- Las Palmas are unlikely to complete the signing of Empoli defender Federico Barba, Calciomercato.it has learned.
- Free agent midfielder Sulley Muntari is mulling over a possible move to Pescara , Calciomercato.it has learned.
CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Atalanta target Gunnarsson's agent: "He'd like to move to Serie A".