Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 17, 2017

Marco Di Nardo

17/01/2017 20:31

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

- Juventus are poised to make a new move for Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso (Tuttosport)

- Juventus are closing in on the signing of Ascoli winger Riccardo Orsolini, Calciomercato.it has learned



FC INTERNAZIONALE

- Bologna and Watford are reported to be interested in Andrea Ranocchia (Talksport.com)

- Atletico Mineiro are tracking FC Internazionale target Lucas Leiva (Goal.com/br)



AS ROMA

- AS Roma have rekindled interest in Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- AS Roma have lodged a €2,5M bid for Viitorul's Razvan Marin (Gazzetta.it)

- AS Roma and Bologna are discussing the future of Sadiq, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Both As Roma and Torino are yet to make an official bid for Chievo's Castro,



SS LAZIO

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! SS Lazio are tracking Marco Van Ginkel and Davy Pröpper.

- Alessio Cerci's agent has hinted that he would be willing to make a move to SS Lazio (Radio Gr Parlamento)



NAPOLI

- Napoli have rekindled their interest in the signing of Sunderland striker Fabio Borini



AC MILAN

- AC Milan are in negotiations with Everton over a possible loan move for young spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, Calciomercato.it has learned



FIORENTINA

- Tianjin Quanjian are closing in on the signing of Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic, Calciomercato.it has learned



MORE:

- Las Palmas are unlikely to complete the signing of Empoli defender Federico Barba, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- Free agent midfielder Sulley Muntari is mulling over a possible move to Pescara , Calciomercato.it has learned.

CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Atalanta target Gunnarsson's agent: "He'd like to move to Serie A".