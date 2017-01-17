  • Atalanta
  • Bologna
  • Cagliari
  • Chievo
  • Crotone
  • Empoli
  • Fiorentina
  • Genoa
  • Inter
  • Juventus
  • Lazio
  • Milan
  • Napoli
  • Palermo
  • Pescara
  • Roma
  • Sampdoria
  • Sassuolo
  • Torino
  • Udinese
  • Champions league
  • Coppa Italia
  • Europa league
  • Italia
  • Lega PRO
  • Serie A
  • Serie B

Calciomercato > Serie A > Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 17, 2017

Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 17, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories


Nikola Kalinic ©Getty Images
Marco Di Nardo

17/01/2017 20:31

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

 

JUVENTUS 

- Juventus are poised to make a new move for Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso (Tuttosport)

- Juventus are closing in on the signing of Ascoli winger Riccardo Orsolini, Calciomercato.it has learned  


FC INTERNAZIONALE 

- Bologna and Watford are reported to be interested in Andrea Ranocchia (Talksport.com)

- Atletico Mineiro are tracking FC Internazionale target Lucas Leiva (Goal.com/br)


AS ROMA

- AS Roma have rekindled interest in Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, Calciomercato.it has learned.

-  AS Roma have lodged a €2,5M bid for Viitorul's Razvan Marin (Gazzetta.it)

- AS Roma and Bologna are discussing the future of Sadiq, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Both As Roma and Torino are yet to make an official bid for Chievo's Castro,


SS LAZIO 

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! SS Lazio are tracking Marco Van Ginkel and Davy Pröpper.

- Alessio Cerci's agent has hinted that he would be willing to make a move to SS Lazio (Radio Gr Parlamento)
 

NAPOLI 

- Napoli have rekindled their interest in the signing of Sunderland striker Fabio Borini


AC MILAN 

-  AC Milan are in negotiations with Everton over a possible loan move for young spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, Calciomercato.it has learned  


FIORENTINA 

- Tianjin Quanjian are closing in on the signing of Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic, Calciomercato.it has learned  
 

MORE:
Las Palmas are unlikely to complete the signing of Empoli defender Federico Barba, Calciomercato.it has learned.
- Free agent midfielder Sulley Muntari is mulling over a possible move to Pescara , Calciomercato.it has learned.
CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Atalanta target Gunnarsson's agent: "He'd like to move to Serie A".




Commenta con Facebook

.
.
﻿