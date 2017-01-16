Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 16, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.
JUVENTUS:
- Juventus are set to make a new approach to sign Schalke 04 left back Sead Kolasinac. (Tuttosport)
- PSG midfielder Marco Verratti's agent: "Verratti back to Italy is very unlikely". (Radio Onda Libera)
- - Riccardo Orsolini's agent: "Orsolini to Juventus is a done deal". (Radio Onda Libera)
- Arsenal and Manchester City are both keen on the Juventus wonderkid Moise Kean. (Daily Star)
- Patrice Evra's agent: "Evra has an unconditional love for the Premier League". (Rai GR Parlamento)
- Juventus are preparing to make a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez. (SoyChile)
- Uruguay Sub-20 ace Rodrigo Bentancur could join Juventus in the current transfer window. (Tuttosport)
AS ROMA:
- West Ham forward Sofiane Feghouli remains a priority transfer target for AS Roma coach Luciano Spalletti while Musonda doesn't impress the 'Giallorossi' coach.
- AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas on his future: "Write something real instead of make up stories"
NAPOLI:
- AC Milan representatives met with Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne's entourage a month ago. (Corriere della Sera)
SS LAZIO:
- Guangzhou Evergrande are yet to make a move for SS Lazio ace Felipe Anderson, Calciomercato.it has learned.
- Galatasaray have seen a bid for Ricardo Kishna knocked back by SS Lazio, Calciomercato.it has learned
- Feyenoord midfielder Marko Vejnovic is a target for SS Lazio. (Il Messaggero)
- Chelsea are tracking SS Lazio's Sebastian de Vrij and Felipe Anderson. (Gazzamercato)
FC INTERNAZIONALE:
- Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian have seen an offer for Mauro Icardi knocked back by FC Internazionale. (Sport Mediaset)
- FC Internazionale left back Miangue wants a move to Cagliari, Calciomercato.it has learned.
AC MILAN:
- Torino are considering a move for AC Milan midfielder Andrea Poli.
- Josè Ernesto Sosa's agent is expected to arrive in Milan on wednesday to discuss the midfielder's future with club's representatives, Calciomercato.it has learned.
- Celta Vigo and Middlesbrough have joined AC Milan (and AS Roma) in the race to sign Everton's Gerard Deulofeu. (Corriere dello Sport)
FIORENTINA:
- Watford are lining up a move for Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate. (Sky)
- Giuseppe Rossi's agent: "Rossi could return to Italy". (Rai Gr Parlamento)
MORE:
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Both Benevento and Vicenza are tracking Latina midfielder Acosty.
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Lecce have lodged a bid for Giana Erminio's Tommaso Augello.
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Manchester City midfielder Bruno Zuculini is on the verge of joining Verona.