Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 16, 2017

Stefano D'Alessio (Twitter: @SDAlessio)

16/01/2017 20:00

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS:

- Juventus are set to make a new approach to sign Schalke 04 left back Sead Kolasinac. (Tuttosport)

- PSG midfielder Marco Verratti's agent: "Verratti back to Italy is very unlikely". (Radio Onda Libera)

- - Riccardo Orsolini's agent: "Orsolini to Juventus is a done deal". (Radio Onda Libera)

- Arsenal and Manchester City are both keen on the Juventus wonderkid Moise Kean. (Daily Star)

- Patrice Evra's agent: "Evra has an unconditional love for the Premier League". (Rai GR Parlamento)

- Juventus are preparing to make a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez. (SoyChile)

- Uruguay Sub-20 ace Rodrigo Bentancur could join Juventus in the current transfer window. (Tuttosport)

AS ROMA:

- West Ham forward Sofiane Feghouli remains a priority transfer target for AS Roma coach Luciano Spalletti while Musonda doesn't impress the 'Giallorossi' coach.

- AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas on his future: "Write something real instead of make up stories"

NAPOLI:

- AC Milan representatives met with Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne's entourage a month ago. (Corriere della Sera)

SS LAZIO:

- Guangzhou Evergrande are yet to make a move for SS Lazio ace Felipe Anderson, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- Galatasaray have seen a bid for Ricardo Kishna knocked back by SS Lazio, Calciomercato.it has learned

- Feyenoord midfielder Marko Vejnovic is a target for SS Lazio. (Il Messaggero)

- Chelsea are tracking SS Lazio's Sebastian de Vrij and Felipe Anderson. (Gazzamercato)

FC INTERNAZIONALE:

- Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian have seen an offer for Mauro Icardi knocked back by FC Internazionale. (Sport Mediaset)

- FC Internazionale left back Miangue wants a move to Cagliari, Calciomercato.it has learned.

AC MILAN:

- Torino are considering a move for AC Milan midfielder Andrea Poli.

- Josè Ernesto Sosa's agent is expected to arrive in Milan on wednesday to discuss the midfielder's future with club's representatives, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- Celta Vigo and Middlesbrough have joined AC Milan (and AS Roma) in the race to sign Everton's Gerard Deulofeu. (Corriere dello Sport)

FIORENTINA:

- Watford are lining up a move for Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate. (Sky)

- Giuseppe Rossi's agent: "Rossi could return to Italy". (Rai Gr Parlamento)

MORE:

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Both Benevento and Vicenza are tracking Latina midfielder Acosty.

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Lecce have lodged a bid for Giana Erminio's Tommaso Augello.

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Manchester City midfielder Bruno Zuculini is on the verge of joining Verona.