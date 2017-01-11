Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 11, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.
JUVENTUS
- Daniel Angelici is determined to keep Rodrigo Bentancur at Boca Juniors until next summer, says Boca's manager Guillermo Schelotto
- Francesco Cassata will not be involved in Orsolini's deal and has attracted interest from Liverpool, Calciomercato.it has learned
- Reports in spain claims that Real Madrid is ready to offer €105m to bring Paulo Dybala at 'Santiago Bernabeu' (Sport)
- Juventus are reported to be interested in Emre Can to replace Sami Khedira next summer (La Stampa)
INTER
- DONE DEAL! Inter announce the signing of Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta
- Inter have held a meeting with Verratti's agent over a potential move in summer (Corriere dello Sport)
- No deal has been reached between Assane Gnoukouri and Crotone, that will rekindle their interest in signing of the ivorian midfielder in the next hours, Calciomercato.it has learned
AS ROMA
- Manolas' agent says that "something will happen next summer" when asked about the player's future (Sport MS)
- West Ham are not ready to let Feghouli leave on loan (Luca Marchetti)
- As Roma have reached a deal with Chelsea's Charly Musonda (Het Laatste Nieuws)
SS LAZIO
- Genoa have come to an agreement with SS Lazio over a loan move of Danilo Cataldi, Calciomercato.it has learned
- SS Lazio have reached an agreement to sign Ajax winger Anwar El Ghazi (Corriere dello Sport)
NAPOLI
- West Bromwich Albion are set to launch a €20m offer for Manolo Gabbiadini (gazzetta.it)
AC MILAN
- Ac Milan are closely monitoring Everton's Gerard Deulofeu, but the are still no fresh news (Luca Marchetti)
FIORENTINA
- "I'm happy at Fiorentina", says Federico Bernardeschi
More:
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! "Driussi has attracted interest from two european club", says his agent
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Enzo Maresca will meet Hellas Verona this week to discuss his future
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Valter Birsa's potential move to China has stalled
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! No deal has been reached between Sampdoria and Matias Silvestre to renew his contract