Incidente per Eto’o, l’attaccante rassicura: “Per fortuna sto bene”

L’ex attaccante di Inter e Barcellona Samuel Eto’o ha fatto un brutto incidente in auto, ma sui social ha voluto rassicurare i tifosi

Brutta disavventura per Samuel Eto’o in Camerun. L’ex attaccante di Inter e Barcellona era tornato nel suo paese natio per il matrimonio del fratello: dopo la festa, però, il bomber è rimasto coinvolto in un brutto incedente automobilistico. La macchina di Eto’o si è distrutta completamente e l’ex giocatore è stato trasportato immediatamente in ospedale. Oggi, invece, Eto’o ha rassicurato i tifosi riguardo alle proprie condizioni con un post su ‘Instagram’. “Sto molto bene, sia ringraziato il Signore che ha permesso miracolosamente di uscire senza danni fisici”.



POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE:

Inter, Mazzola duro: “Non si tira mai in porta. Non salvo nessuno!”

Lazio, ESCLUSIVO Tropiano (intermediario Caicedo): “E’ un gigante buono. Rinnovo? Qualche scelta andrà fatta”

Calciomercato Juventus e Milan, ESCLUSIVO: radar in Brasile per l’attacco