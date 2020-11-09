Incidente per Eto’o, l’attaccante rassicura: “Per fortuna sto bene”

L’ex attaccante di Inter e Barcellona Samuel Eto’o ha fatto un brutto incidente in auto, ma sui social ha voluto rassicurare i tifosi
Brutta disavventura per Samuel Eto’o in Camerun. L’ex attaccante di Inter e Barcellona era tornato nel suo paese natio per il matrimonio del fratello: dopo la festa, però, il bomber è rimasto coinvolto in un brutto incedente automobilistico. La macchina di Eto’o si è distrutta completamente e l’ex giocatore è stato trasportato immediatamente in ospedale. Oggi, invece, Eto’o ha rassicurato i tifosi riguardo alle proprie condizioni con un post su ‘Instagram’. “Sto molto bene, sia ringraziato il Signore che ha permesso miracolosamente di uscire senza danni fisici”.
Cette union sacrée manifestée par le mariage traditionnel de mon petit frère bien-aimé Oliver Kadji et sa charmante fiancée – auxquels je dis merci et souhaite de connaître tout le bonheur possible – était l’occasion pour moi de re-découvrir avec beaucoup d’émotions et de plaisir, la somptueuse région de l’Ouest de mon pays le Cameroun, où j’ai passé des moments inoubliables! Sur le chemin du retour, j’ai connu un malheureux accident de voiture, qui a failli me faire oublier mes pas de danse de la veille. Mais je tiens à vous rassurer, je me porte très bien. Grâces soient rendues au Seigneur, pour nous avoir sorti de là miraculeusement sans dommages corporels. 🙏🏽🙌🏽 Je vous souhaite de passer un excellent début de semaine dans la paix et merci pour vos multiples messages de réconfort! ❤️ This sacred union manifested by the traditional wedding of my beloved little brother Oliver Kadji and his lovely fiancée – to whom I say thank you and wish great happiness – was an opportunity for me to re-discover with a lot of emotions and pleasure, the sumptuous West region of my country Cameroon, where I spent unforgettable moments! On the way back, I had an unfortunate car accident, which almost made me forget my dance moves from the night before. But I want to reassure you, I am doing very well. Thanks be unto the Lord, for getting us out of it miraculously without physical harm. 🙏🏽🙌🏽 I wish you a peaceful start of the week and thank you for all the kind messages! ❤️adrénaline 💉💉💉💉
