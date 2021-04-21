UFFICIALE: i club inglesi lasciano la Superlega! I comunicati congiunti

Dopo il Manchester City, anche le restanti squadre inglesi annunciano l’uscita dalla Superlega. I comunicati congiunti

Ora è ufficiale. Dopo il Manchester City, anche i restanti club inglesi annunciano l’uscita dalla Superlega. Attraverso comunicati ufficiali congiunti, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham e Arsenal (che si scusa con i propri tifosi) hanno annunciato di chiamarsi fuori dalla nuova competizione nata solo due giorni fa. Per seguire e interagire in DIRETTA sulle ultime di Calciomercato ISCRIVITI al canale YOUTUBE!

Si attende ora solo la nota del Chelsea, impegnato questa sera in Premier League. Con l’annuncio dei ‘Blues’ tutte le società inglesi saranno così fuori dalla neonata competizione, che a questo punto è a forte rischio. Di seguito tutte le note dei club.

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.

We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021