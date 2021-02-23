Non solo l’Inter, il gruppo Suning facente capo a Jindong Zhang punta a cedere anche il Jiangsu, vincitore dell’ultima Super League. Ecco cosa sta accadendo in Cina
Suning intende dire addio al calcio, per loro diventato ‘irrilevante’, anche se lo sta facendo in modo alquanto brusco. Come conferma ‘Titan Sports Plus’, dopo l’Inter l’azienda di Nanchino facente capo a Jindong Zhang ha messo in vendita anche il Jiangsu. Il club locale, vincitore dell’ultima Super League cinese, ha già cambiato nome: non più Jiangsu Suning, ma Jiangsu Fc, ed è al vaglio il cambio di sede lontano da Nanchino.
Se la situazione dell’Inter è ‘allarmante’, quella del Jiangsu Fc lo è ancor di più. A dieci giorni dall’inizio dell’AFC Champions League, la squadra non ha potuto ancora iniziare il consueto ritiro pre-season. I calciatori, tra questi gli ex Inter Miranda ed Eder, non hanno proprio idea di quando e se partirà…
