Tra i nodi da sciogliere in casa Juventus c’è anche quello relativo a Sami Khedira: il centrocampista ha scritto un messaggio accorato su Instagram, ma il futuro resta in bilico

Alla Juventus è senza dubbio mancato molto l’apporto anche di Sami Khedira, soprattutto per caratteristiche e capacità di inserimento. Con Ramsey che non ha mai ingranato, il tedesco sarebbe stato merce preziosa per Maurizio Sarri. Ma l’ex Real è stato alle prese nuovamente con i tanti infortuni: fino a novembre sempre in campo, poi si sono perse le sue tracce fino alla manciata di minuti contro il Milan alla ripresa. Tanto che nelle ultime settimane si è fatta strada, come vi abbiamo raccontato in esclusiva, l’ipotesi rescissione con futuro in Qatar.

Juventus, Khedira su Instagram: “Scriviamo ancora la storia!”

Poche ore fa, Khedira ha scritto un lungo messaggio su Instagram, in cui mostra il suo legame con la Juventus, ma con l’impressione che con questa stagione si potrebbe chiudere un capitolo: “Una stagione molto dura per me. Sono entusiasta del successo della nostra squadra e del nono scudetto di fila, ma da dicembre è stato frustrante per me. Due gravi infortuni mi hanno limitato a sole 18 partite in questa stagione. Mi aspettavo molto di più da me stesso. Tuttavia, ogni volta che uno cade deve rialzarsi. Questo è stato il mio atteggiamento da 14 anni fino ad ora, in cui sono riuscito a vincere 20 titoli nelle migliori tre leghe in Europa. Credetemi, ogni giorno lavoro sodo su me stesso per tornare il più velocemente possibile e sono convinto di poterlo fare”.

Poi arriva la dichiarazione d’amore: “I bianconeri sanno che amo e rispetto questo grande club, i tifosi, l’Italia e il patrimonio della Juve. Da quando sono arrivato qui cinque anni fa abbiamo fatto una corsa enorme e questa stagione ha ancora un titolo da vincere. Continuerò a dare tutto ciò che ho e finalmente tornerò completamente sano perché non solo amo il club, il calcio e i bianconeri, ma credo che possiamo continuare a scrivere la storia della Juventus“.