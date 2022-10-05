Chelsea-Milan voti e tabellino del primo tempo | Silva perfetto! Leao si accende, Toure sbaglia

Voti e tabellino del primo tempo del match di Champions League tra la squadra di Potter e quella di Pioli
Il Chelsea la sblocca da azione di corner, con Fofana che la risolve in mischia. Il Milan dopo un inizio incoraggiante fatica ma nel finale va vicino al pareggio con De Ketelaere e Krunic.
Ecco i voti:
CHELSEA
Kepa 6,5
Fofana 6,5 Dal 37′ Chalobah s.v.
Thiago Silva 7
Koulibaly 6
James 6,5
Kovacic 5,5
Loftus-Cheek 6
Chilwell 6
Mount 6,5
Sterling 6,5
Aubameyang 6
All. Potter 6
MILAN
Tatarusanu 6,5
Dest 6
Kalulu 6,5
Tomori 6
Ballo-Toure 5
Bennacer 5
Tonali 5,5
Krunic 5
De Ketelaere 5,5
Leao 7
Giroud 5,5
All. Pioli 6
TABELLINO
CHELSEA-MILAN 1-0
CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Kepa; Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Aubameyang. A disp.: Bettinelli, Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Cucurella; Gallagher, Jorginho, Zakaria; Broja, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech. All.: Potter.
MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tătăruşanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Touré; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunić, De Ketelaere, Leão; Giroud. A disp.: Jungdal, Mirante; Coubis, Gabbia; Díaz, Gala, Pobega; Origi, Rebić. All.: Pioli.
GOL: 24′ Fofana (C)
AMMONITI: 7′ Krunic (M), 15′ Ballo-Toure (M), 38′ Kovacic (C), 42′ Tomori (M)
ESPULSO:
Arbitro: Makkelie (NED)