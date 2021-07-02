VOTI E TABELLINO BELGIO-ITALIA: Barella illumina, Immobile stecca

I voti e il tabellino di Belgio-Italia, quarto di finale di Euro2020: bene Barella, male Immobile che combatte ma non punge
BELGIO
Courtois 5.5
Alderweireld 5
Vermaelen 5,5
Vertonghen 5
Meunier 5,5 – dal 70′ Chadli SV – dal 73′ Praet 6
Tielemans 5,5 – dal 70′ Mertens 5,5
Witsel 6
T. Hazard 6
De Bruyne 6
Doku 6,5
Lukaku 5.5
CT Roberto Martinez 5,5
ITALIA
Donnarumma 6,5
Di Lorenzo 5,5
Bonucci 6,5
Chiellini 6,5
Spinazzola 6,5 – Dall’80’ Emerson sv
Barella 7
Jorginho 7
Verratti 5,5 – Dal 74′ Cristante 6
Chiesa 6 – Dal 91′ Toloi sv
Immobile 5 – Dal 74′ Belotti 5,5
Insigne 6,5 – Dall’80’ Berardi sv
CT Mancini 6,5
Arbitro Vincic 5
BELGIO (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier (dal 70′ Chadli, dal 73′ Praet), Tielemans (dal 70′ Mertens), Witsel, T. Hazard; De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku. CT Roberto Martinez.
ITALIA (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola (dall’80’ Emerson); Barella, Jorginho, Verratti (dal 74′ Cristante); Chiesa (dal 90’+1′ Toloi), Immobile (dal 74′ Belotti), Insigne (dall’80’ Berardi). All. Roberto Mancini.
MARCATORI: Barella (I), Insigne (I), Lukaku rig. (B)
ARBITRO: Slavko Vincic (SLO).
AMMONITI: Verratti (I), Tielemans (B)