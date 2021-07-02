VOTI E TABELLINO BELGIO-ITALIA: Barella illumina, Immobile stecca

scritto da
Bruno De Santis
-
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO 23:02
Barella
Barella © Getty Images

I voti e il tabellino di Belgio-Italia, quarto di finale di Euro2020: bene Barella, male Immobile che combatte ma non punge

BELGIO

Courtois 5.5

Alderweireld  5

Vermaelen 5,5

Vertonghen 5

Meunier 5,5 – dal 70′ Chadli SV –  dal 73′ Praet 6

Tielemans 5,5 – dal 70′ Mertens 5,5

Witsel 6

T. Hazard 6

De Bruyne 6

Doku 6,5

Lukaku 5.5

CT Roberto Martinez 5,5

ITALIA

Donnarumma 6,5

Di Lorenzo 5,5

Bonucci 6,5

Chiellini 6,5

Spinazzola 6,5 – Dall’80’ Emerson sv

Barella 7

Jorginho 7

Verratti 5,5 – Dal 74′ Cristante 6

Chiesa 6 – Dal 91′ Toloi sv

Immobile 5 – Dal 74′ Belotti 5,5

Insigne 6,5 – Dall’80’ Berardi sv

CT Mancini 6,5

Arbitro Vincic 5

BELGIO (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier (dal 70′ Chadli, dal 73′ Praet), Tielemans (dal 70′ Mertens), Witsel, T. Hazard; De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku. CT  Roberto Martinez.

ITALIA (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola (dall’80’ Emerson); Barella, Jorginho, Verratti (dal 74′ Cristante); Chiesa (dal 90’+1′ Toloi), Immobile (dal 74′ Belotti), Insigne (dall’80’ Berardi). All. Roberto Mancini.

MARCATORI: Barella (I), Insigne (I), Lukaku rig. (B)

ARBITRO: Slavko Vincic (SLO).

AMMONITI: Verratti (I), Tielemans (B)

