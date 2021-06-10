Grandi cambiamenti in panchina in tutta Europa: l’approdo del nuovo allenatore però fa già discutere, che critiche da parte dei tifosi

Settimane intense soprattutto per le panchine d’Europa. L’ultima ad essere occupata potrebbe essere quella del Tottenham: Paulo Fonseca è il prescelto degli Spurs che hanno deciso di affidare l’area mercato a Fabio Paratici. Proprio la scelta dell’ormai ex CFO della Juventus non è andata giù a tutti i tifosi del Tottenham. Così sui social le critiche sono piovute intense: “Un Macello” scrive un tifoso ed un altro sottolinea come gli Spurs hanno rinunciato al migliore (Mourinho) per andare a scegliere chi ha fallito nella scorsa stagione. Per seguire e interagire in DIRETTA sulle ultime di Calciomercato ISCRIVITI al canale YouTube

Ecco alcuni tweet:

Looks like #Fonseca is #Paratici’s first choice as Head Coach. It was kept well under wraps until the deal was close to completion. Quite an underwhelming appointment based on what is needed to take #Spurs back to their best and to start challenging again. #THFC #COYS — SpursGuru (@spurs_guru) June 10, 2021

Right just making sure I get this right

first Tottenham sack Jose Mourinho one of the most winning managers in world football, Roma snap him up straight away and now Tottenham are going after Roma’s failed manager Paulo Fonseca 🤷🏼‍♂️shambles #THFC #Spurs #Fonseca #Mourinho — Peter Murphy (@p_murphy3) June 10, 2021