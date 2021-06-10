Calciomercato, il nuovo allenatore fa già discutere: “Un macello”

scritto da
Bruno De Santis
-
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO 14:50
Inzaghi e Fonseca
Inzaghi e Fonseca © Getty Images

Grandi cambiamenti in panchina in tutta Europa: l’approdo del nuovo allenatore però fa già discutere, che critiche da parte dei tifosi

Settimane intense soprattutto per le panchine d’Europa. L’ultima ad essere occupata potrebbe essere quella del Tottenham: Paulo Fonseca è il prescelto degli Spurs che hanno deciso di affidare l’area mercato a Fabio Paratici. Proprio la scelta dell’ormai ex CFO della Juventus non è andata giù a tutti i tifosi del Tottenham. Così sui social le critiche sono piovute intense: “Un Macello” scrive un tifoso ed un altro sottolinea come gli Spurs hanno rinunciato al migliore (Mourinho) per andare a scegliere chi ha fallito nella scorsa stagione. Per seguire e interagire in DIRETTA sulle ultime di Calciomercato ISCRIVITI al canale YouTube 

Ecco alcuni tweet:

Articoli correlatiAltri da questo autore