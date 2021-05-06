Roma-Manchester United, voti e tabellino del primo tempo: Micki spreca, Cavani no

Francesco Iucca
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO 21:53
cavani manchester united roma
Cavani © Getty Images

Voti e tabellino del primo tempo di Roma-Manchester United, match valido per la semifinale di ritorno dell’Europa League 2020/21

Roma

Mirante 6

Karsdorp 5,5

Smalling 6 Dal 28′ Darboe 6

Ibanez 5,5

Peres 5,5

Mancini 5

Cristante 5,5

Mkhitaryan 5,5

Pellegrini 6,5

Pedro 5,5

Dzeko 6

All. Fonseca 6

Manchester United

De Gea 7

Wan-Bissaka 6

Bailly 6

Maguire 5,5

Shaw 5,5

Van De Beek 5,5

Fred 5,5

Greenwood 6

Bruno Fernandes 6

Pogba 5,5

Cavani 7

All. Solskjaer 5,5

Arbitro: Brych 6

Il tabellino di Roma-Manchester United

Roma (4-2-3-1): Mirante; Karsdorp, Smalling, Ibanez, Peres; Mancini, Cristante; Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini, Pedro; Dzeko. A disp.: Farelli, Fuzato, Santon, Kumbulla, Darboe, Bove, Ciervo, Mayoral. All. Fonseca

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Van De Beek, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani. A disp.: Henderson, Grant, Telles, Lindelof, Williams, Tuanzebe, Matic, Diallo, McTominay, James, Rashford, Mata, Elanga. All. Solskjaer

Arbitro: Brych Assistenti: Borsch-Lupp IV Uomo: Zwayer Var: Fritz AVar: Stegemann

