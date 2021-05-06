Voti e tabellino del primo tempo di Roma-Manchester United, match valido per la semifinale di ritorno dell’Europa League 2020/21
Roma
Mirante 6
Karsdorp 5,5
Smalling 6 Dal 28′ Darboe 6
Ibanez 5,5
Peres 5,5
Mancini 5
Cristante 5,5
Mkhitaryan 5,5
Pellegrini 6,5
Pedro 5,5
Dzeko 6
All. Fonseca 6
Manchester United
De Gea 7
Wan-Bissaka 6
Bailly 6
Maguire 5,5
Shaw 5,5
Van De Beek 5,5
Fred 5,5
Greenwood 6
Bruno Fernandes 6
Pogba 5,5
Cavani 7
All. Solskjaer 5,5
Arbitro: Brych 6
Il tabellino di Roma-Manchester United
Roma (4-2-3-1): Mirante; Karsdorp, Smalling, Ibanez, Peres; Mancini, Cristante; Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini, Pedro; Dzeko. A disp.: Farelli, Fuzato, Santon, Kumbulla, Darboe, Bove, Ciervo, Mayoral. All. Fonseca
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Van De Beek, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani. A disp.: Henderson, Grant, Telles, Lindelof, Williams, Tuanzebe, Matic, Diallo, McTominay, James, Rashford, Mata, Elanga. All. Solskjaer
Arbitro: Brych Assistenti: Borsch-Lupp IV Uomo: Zwayer Var: Fritz AVar: Stegemann