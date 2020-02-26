Breaking News
FOTO e VIDEO - Inter-Ludogorets, sbarco 'apocalittico' dei bulgari

La squadra di Vrba è atterrata a Milano indossando mascherine anti-coronavirus

EUROPA LEAGUE CORONAVIRUS INTER LUDOGORETS / Sbarco a Milano 'apocalittico' per il Ludogorets.

I giocatori e tutto lo staff tecnico nonché dirigenziale della squadra bulgara, avversaria domani sera al 'Meazza' (a porte chiuse) dell'Inter nel ritorno dei sedicesimi di Europa League, sono scesi dall'aereo indossando mascherine anti-coronavirus, come testimoniano video e foto - vedi in basso - del giornalista bulgaro Metodi Shumanov. Le mascherine sono state tenute anche dentro il pullman che ha portato la squadra di Vrba all'albergo milanese in cui alloggerà.

 

