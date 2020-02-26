Notizie
FOTO e VIDEO - Inter-Ludogorets, sbarco 'apocalittico' dei bulgari
La squadra di Vrba è atterrata a Milano indossando mascherine anti-coronavirus
EUROPA LEAGUE CORONAVIRUS INTER LUDOGORETS / Sbarco a Milano 'apocalittico' per il Ludogorets.I giocatori e tutto lo staff tecnico nonché dirigenziale della squadra bulgara, avversaria domani sera al 'Meazza' (a porte chiuse) dell'Inter nel ritorno dei sedicesimi di Europa League, sono scesi dall'aereo indossando mascherine anti-coronavirus, come testimoniano video e foto - vedi in basso - del giornalista bulgaro Metodi Shumanov. Le mascherine sono state tenute anche dentro il pullman che ha portato la squadra di Vrba all'albergo milanese in cui alloggerà.
Here’s a video of the #Ludogorets players arriving in Milan, wearing face masks because of the #coronavirus threat in the Lombardia region. The Bulgarian champions are due to play Inter in tomorrow’s #UEL 2nd leg at San Siro behind closed doors #InterLudogoretspic.twitter.com/5L2oMEG8gb— Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) February 26, 2020
#Ludogorets coach Pavel Vrba has reportedly given his players the opportunity to choose on their own whether to travel to Milan or not for tomorrow’s #UEL 2nd leg v Inter that will be played behind closed doors because of the #coronavirus threat pic.twitter.com/jZlWirNMyS— Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) February 26, 2020
