MORTE KOBE BRYANT LEBRON JAMES / Sono state ore di silenzio, riflessione e lacrime anche per LeBron James, stella dei Los Angeles Lakers, che ad un giorno e mezzo dall'annuncio della morte del leggendario Kobe Bryant ha deciso di affidare al suo profilo Instagram il saluto al suo predecessore: "Non sono pronto ma andiamo. Sono seduto qui, provando a scrivere qualcosa per questo post ma ogni volta che ci provo comincio a piangere di nuovo pensando a te, a Gigi e all'amicizia/legame/fratellanza che c'era tra noi.

Ho sentito la tua voce domenica mattina prima che lasciassi Philadelphia per tornare a Los Angeles. Non avrei mai potuto pensare che quella sarebbe stata la nostra ultima conversazione. WTF! Ho il cuore a pezzi, sono devastato fratello. Ti voglio bene fratellone. Il mio cuore e i miei pensieri vanno a Vanessa e alle bambine, ti prometto che raccoglierò la tua eredità. Significhi tanto per noi, specialmente qui ai Los Angeles Lakers, ed è mia responsabilità farmi carico di questo e portarlo avanti. Ti prego, dammi la forza da lassù e guardami le spalle. Vorrei dirti tante altre cose ma ora non posso, non riesco più ad andare avati. Finché un giorno ci rincontreremo, fratello".