Morte Kobe Bryant, la splendida lettera di LeBron James: "Raccolgo il tuo testimone"
Il fenomeno dei Lakers rompe il silenzio dopo la tragica scomparsa della leggenda
MORTE KOBE BRYANT LEBRON JAMES / Sono state ore di silenzio, riflessione e lacrime anche per LeBron James, stella dei Los Angeles Lakers, che ad un giorno e mezzo dall'annuncio della morte del leggendario Kobe Bryant ha deciso di affidare al suo profilo Instagram il saluto al suo predecessore: "Non sono pronto ma andiamo. Sono seduto qui, provando a scrivere qualcosa per questo post ma ogni volta che ci provo comincio a piangere di nuovo pensando a te, a Gigi e all'amicizia/legame/fratellanza che c'era tra noi.Ho sentito la tua voce domenica mattina prima che lasciassi Philadelphia per tornare a Los Angeles. Non avrei mai potuto pensare che quella sarebbe stata la nostra ultima conversazione. WTF! Ho il cuore a pezzi, sono devastato fratello. Ti voglio bene fratellone. Il mio cuore e i miei pensieri vanno a Vanessa e alle bambine, ti prometto che raccoglierò la tua eredità. Significhi tanto per noi, specialmente qui ai Los Angeles Lakers, ed è mia responsabilità farmi carico di questo e portarlo avanti. Ti prego, dammi la forza da lassù e guardami le spalle. Vorrei dirti tante altre cose ma ora non posso, non riesco più ad andare avati. Finché un giorno ci rincontreremo, fratello".
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! . Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life
