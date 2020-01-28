Breaking News
  • Morte Kobe Bryant, la splendida lettera di LeBron James: "Raccolgo il tuo testimone"
    © Getty Images

Lorenzo Polimanti

Altre News

Morte Kobe Bryant, la splendida lettera di LeBron James: "Raccolgo il tuo testimone"

  • 211

Il fenomeno dei Lakers rompe il silenzio dopo la tragica scomparsa della leggenda

MORTE KOBE BRYANT LEBRON JAMES / Sono state ore di silenzio, riflessione e lacrime anche per LeBron James, stella dei Los Angeles Lakers, che ad un giorno e mezzo dall'annuncio della morte del leggendario Kobe Bryant ha deciso di affidare al suo profilo Instagram il saluto al suo predecessore: "Non sono pronto ma andiamo. Sono seduto qui, provando a scrivere qualcosa per questo post ma ogni volta che ci provo comincio a piangere di nuovo pensando a te, a Gigi e all'amicizia/legame/fratellanza che c'era tra noi.

Ho sentito la tua voce domenica mattina prima che lasciassi Philadelphia per tornare a Los Angeles. Non avrei mai potuto pensare che quella sarebbe stata la nostra ultima conversazione. WTF! Ho il cuore a pezzi, sono devastato fratello. Ti voglio bene fratellone. Il mio cuore e i miei pensieri vanno a Vanessa e alle bambine, ti prometto che raccoglierò la tua eredità. Significhi tanto per noi, specialmente qui ai Los Angeles Lakers, ed è mia responsabilità farmi carico di questo e portarlo avanti. Ti prego, dammi la forza da lassù e guardami le spalle. Vorrei dirti tante altre cose ma ora non posso, non riesco più ad andare avati. Finché un giorno ci rincontreremo, fratello".

Scrivi un Commento

Invia Commento

Comments (0)