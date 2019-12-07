Estero
Inghilterra
DIRETTA Premier, Manchester City-Manchester United 0-2: intervallo - LIVE
Calciomercato.it vi offre il derby dell'Etihad Stadium' in tempo reale
DIRETTA MANCHESTER CITY UNITED - Il Manchester City affronta il Manchester United nel match clou della sedicesima giornata della Premier League inglese in un derby molto delicato.Da un lato i 'Citizens' di Guardiola hanno bisogno di una vittoria per raggiungere almeno momentaneamente al secondo posto il Leicester impegnato domani, mentre dall'altro i 'Red Devils' di Solskjaer devono dare seguito al successo sul Tottenham dell'ex Mourinho per rientrare in corsa per un posto in Champions. Calciomercato.it vi offre la sfida dell'Etihad Stadium' in tempo reale.
CLASSIFICA: Liverpool 46; Leicester 35; Manchester City 32; Chelsea 29; Tottenham e Wolverhampton 23; Crystal Palace 22; Manchester United 22; Sheffield United, Arsenal e Newcastle 19; Brighton e Burnley 18; Everton 17; Bournemouth e West Ham 16; Aston Villa e Southampton 15; Norwich 11; Watford 9
Comments (0)