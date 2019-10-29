Inter, futuro Bruno Fernandes: le ultime dalla Spagna

Breaking News
"Il centrocampista portoghese può giocare per il Real", parole di Jese

CALCIOMERCATO INTER BRUNO FERNANDES JESE RODRIGUEZ / BrunoFernandes è tra i calciatori più cercati la scorsa estate.

E' stato cercato con insistenza da ManchesterUnited, Inter, Tottenham e RealMadrid. Della situazione del centrocampista portoghese, rimasto allo Sporting, ha parlato il compagno Jese Rodriguez: "Bruno è un giocatore spettacolare - riporta 'El DesMarque' - Potrebbe giocare per il Real Madrid e qualsiasi squadra in Europa, ora è un giocatore dello Sporting e penso che sia felice qui. "

