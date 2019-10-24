Estero
Newcastle, UFFICIALE: Dubravka rinnova fino al 2025
Il portiere slovacco prolunga con il club inglese per i prossimi sei anni
NEWCASTLE RINNOVO DUBRAVKA / Martin Dubravka e il Newcastle ancora insieme fino al 2025.Il club inglese ha ufficializzato il rinnovo del portiere slovacco, che si è legato alla squadra per le prossime sei stagioni. Come raccontato da Calciomercato.it, nella scorsa sessione invernale Dubravka era stato proposto alla Juventus.
Newcastle United are delighted to announce that goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka has signed a new six-year contract at St. James' Park.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 24, 2019
Full story: https://t.co/lGDrCUgJx7#NUFCpic.twitter.com/HjXW13DI6T
