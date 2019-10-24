Breaking News
Enrico Pecci

Estero
Inghilterra
  

Newcastle, UFFICIALE: Dubravka rinnova fino al 2025

Il portiere slovacco prolunga con il club inglese per i prossimi sei anni

NEWCASTLE RINNOVO DUBRAVKA / Martin Dubravka e il Newcastle ancora insieme fino al 2025.

Il club inglese ha ufficializzato il rinnovo del portiere slovacco, che si è legato alla squadra per le prossime sei stagioni. Come raccontato da Calciomercato.it, nella scorsa sessione invernale Dubravka era stato proposto alla Juventus.

