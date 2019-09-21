Pagelle
Milan
Inter
Pagelle Milan-Inter: i voti del primo tempo
PAGELLE PRIMO TEMPO MILAN INTER / Finisce a reti bianche il primo tempo tra Milan e Inter. Protagonista Donnarumma con tre interventi super. Ecco i voti del primo tempo.
G. Donnarumma 7,5
Conti 6
Musacchio 6
Romagnoli 6
Rodriguez 5,5
Kessie 6
Biglia 5,5
Calhanoglu 6,5
Suso 5
Leao 6
Piatek 5,5
All.
Inter
Handanovic 6
Godin 6
De Vrij 6,5
Skriniar 6
D'Ambrosio 6,5
Barella 6
Brozovic 5,5
Sensi 6
Asamoah 6,5
Lukaku 6
Lautaro Martinez 5,5
All. Conte 6
TABELLINO
Milan-Inter 0-0
MILAN (4-3-2-1): G. Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu; Suso, Leao; Piatek. All. Giampaolo
INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez. All. Conte
Arbitro: Daniele DOVERI
Marcatori:
Ammoniti:
Espulsi:
