Today the english transfer market has officially closed, two days before the new season gets underway. A lot of deal has been completed, and the team that spent the most is Manchester United with £159m. The real surprise is finding Aston Villa in second place of this ranking. The champions of Manchester city, and Liverpool too, didn’t do big moves in this summer. Citizens has taken Rodri from Atletico Madrid for £62.5, and Cancelo from Juventus for £28m and Danilo went to Turin.

Liverpool, except for some small purchases, kept the same players.

Arsenal has taken two important players: Nicolas Pepé from Lille (£72m) and Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid. Manchester United has purchased Maguire for 90 million from Leicester, becoming the highest paid defender ever. Last but not least, Tottenham has signed Giovani Lo Celso from Betis Sevilla for £60m, and Ndombele from Lyon for £65m. The deal for Paulo Dybala is blurred for image rights. Definitely not an exciting market window for the Premier League this year.

Marco Deiana