CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A UFFICIALI TRATTATIVE OPERAZIONI / MILANO - Calciomercato.it vi propone tutte le trattative e le operazioni ufficiali delle squadre di Serie A fino ad oggi. Giornata intensa per i club italiani, che continuano ad imbastire trattative sia in entrata che in uscita. Continua soprattutto la campagna di rafforzamento della Fiorentina che, sempre nella giornata di oggi, ha ufficializzato l’arrivo del terzino sinistro, Pol Lirola, dal Sassuolo con la formula del prestito con obbligo di riscatto. Giornata impegnativa anche per il Milan che, se da un lato ufficializza la cessione, con la formula del prestito di Djalo al Lille e di Plizzari al Livorno, dall’altro ha confermato l’arrivo di , Leao dal Lille a titolo definitivo per circa 30 milioni di euro. Il giocatore ha firmato un contratto quinquennale da 3,5 milioni a stagione.
ATALANTA
SPORTIELLO (Por, Frosinone, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - BETTELLA (Dif, Pescara, FP) - SUAGHER (Dif, Carpi, FP) - KRESIC (Dif, Carpi, FP) - D'ALESSANDRO (Cen, Udinese, FP) - HAAS (Cen, Palermo, FP) - VALZANIA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - CARRARO (Cen, Perugia, FP) - MELEGONI (Cen, Pescara, FP) - CORNELIUS (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Lecce, FP) - VIDO (Att, Perugia, FP) - CAPONE (Att, Pescara, FP) - MONACHELLO (Att, Pescara, FP) - LATTE LATH (Att, Carrarese, FP) - MURIEL (Att, Siviglia, D) – BURGIO (Cen, Inter, D) – PASALIC (Cen, Chelsea, P) – MALINOVSKYI (Cen, Genk, D)
PASALIC (Cen, Chelsea, FP) - PETAGNA (Att, SPAL, D) – BERISHA (Por, Spal, P) – MATTIELLO (Dif, Cagliari, P) – AVOGRADI (Por, Sampdoria, P) – RADUNOVIC (Por, Verona, P) – MANCINI (Dif, Roma, P) – CORNELIUS (Cen, Parma, P) – KULUSEVSKI (Cen, Parma, P) – MELEGONI (Dif, Pescara, P) – VIDO (Att, Crotone, P)
BOLOGNA
SORIANO (Cen, Villarreal, D) - SANSONE (Att, Villarreal, D) - ORSOLINI* (Att, Juventus, D) - KRAFTH (Dif, Amiens, FP) - FALLETTI (Cen, Palermo, FP) - CRISETIG (Cen, Benevento, FP) - MICHAEL (Cen, Perugia, FP) - AVENATTI (Att, Kortrijk, FP) - BANI (Dif, Chievo, D) – SCHOUTEN (Dif, Excelsior, D) – TOMIYASU (Dif, Koninklijke Sint-Truidense V.V., D) – OLSEN (Cen, Nordsjaelland, D)
LYANCO (Dif, Torino, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Atalanta, FP) - EDERA (Att, Torino, FP) – LAPPALAINEN (Att, Montreal, P)
BRESCIA
JORONEN (Por, Copenaghen, D), MECCARIELLO (Dif, Lecce, FP) – MATEJU (Dif, Brighton, P) – AYE (Att, Clermont, D) – JORONEN (Por, Copenhagen, D)
ROMAGNOLI (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARTELLA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - MATEJU (Dif, Brighton, FP) - TREMOLADA (Cen, Entella, FP)
CAGLIARI
Vicario (Por, Venezia, D), WALUKIEWICZ (Dif, Pogon, D) - PAJAC (Dif, Empoli, FP) - COLOMBATTO (Cen, Verona, FP) - HAN (Att, Perugia, FP) - GIANNETTI (Att, Livorno, FP) - CETER (Att, Olbia, FP) – MATTIELLO (Dif, Atalanta, P) – VICARIO (Por, Venezia, D) – ROG (Cen, Napoli, P)
Padoin (Dif, svincolato), Srna (Dif, Ritirato), PELLEGRINI (Dif, Roma, FP) - LEVERBE (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Fiorentina, FP) – CETER (Att, Chievo, P) – BARELLA (Cen, Inter, P) – GIANNETTI (Att, Salernitana, D)
FIORENTINA
RASMUSSEN (Dif, Empoli, D) - ZURKOWSKI (Cen, Gornik Zabrze, D) - DRAGOWSKI (Por, Empoli, FP) - VENUTI (Dif, Lecce, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Sampdoria, FP) - EYSSERIC (Cen, Nantes, FP) - CRISTOFORO (Cen, Getafe, FP) - CASTROVILLI (Cen, Cremonese, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Cagliari, FP) - BAEZ (Att, Cosenza, FP) - ZEKHNINI (Att, Twente, FP) - TERZIC (Dif, Stella Rossa, D) – BOATENG (Att, Sassuolo, D) – LIROLA (Dif, Sassuolo, P)
TERRACCIANO (Por, Empoli, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Roma, FP) - EDIMILSON (Cen, West Ham, FP) - PJACA (Att, Juventus, FP) - MIRALLAS (Att, Everton, FP) - MURIEL (Att, Siviglia, FP) - NORGAARD (Cen, Brentford, D) - LAFONT (Por, Nantes, P) – LAURINI (Dif, Parma, D) – VERETOUT (Cen, Roma, P) – VITOR HUGO (Dif, Palmeiras, D)
GENOA
ROSSETTINI (Dif, Chievo, FP) - GHIGLIONE (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - EL YAMIQ (Dif, Perugia, FP) - ROMULO (Cen, Lazio, FP) - OMEONGA (Cen, Hibernian, FP) - BRLEK (Cen, Lugano, FP) - JAGIELLO (Cen, Zaglebie Lubin, FP) - SPINELLI (Att, Argentinos Junior, FP) - ASENCIO (Att, Benevento, FP) - JAROSZYNSKI (Dif, Chievo, D) - PINAMONTI (Att, Inter, D) – GUMUS (Dif, Galatasaray, Svinc) – JAGIELLO (Cen, Zaglebie Lubin, D) – RIZZO (Dif, Inter, D) – BARRECA (Dif, Monaco, P) - ROMERO (Dif, Juventus, P) – CASSATA (Cen, Genoa, P)
LAZOVIC (Cen, svincolato) - PEZZELLA (Dif, Udinese, FP) - PEREIRA (Dif, Benfica, FP) - BESSA (Cen, Verona, FP) - ROLON (Cen, Malaga, FP) - SALCEDO (Att, Inter, D) – ROMERO (Dif, Juventus, D) – LAPADULA (Att, Lecce, P) – ROSSETTINI (Dif, Lecce, P) – RADU (Por, Genoa, D) – GUNTER (Cen, Verona, P) – VELOSO (Cen, Verona, D) – OMEONGA (Cen, Brugge, P) – RUSSO (Cen, Sassuolo, D) – ZUKANOVIC (Dif, Al Ahli, D)
INTER
POLITANO (Att, Sassuolo, D) – SALCEDO (Att, Genoa, D) - BASTONI (Dif, Parma, FP) - GRAVILLON (Dif, Pescara, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Parma, FP) - KARAMOH (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - EMMERS (Cen, Cremonese, FP) - BRAZAO (Por, Parma, D) - GODIN (Dif, Atletico Madrid, S) - LAZARO (Cen, Hertha Berlino, D) – TOSI (Dif, Pergolettese, D) – SENSI (Cen, Sassuolo, P) – AGOUME’ (Cen, Sochaux, D) – BARELLA (Cen, Cagliari, P) – RADU (Por, Genoa, D)
VRSALJKO (Dif, Atletico Madrid, FP) - CEDRIC (Dif, Southampton, FP) - KEITA BALDE (Att, Monaco, FP) - ADORANTE (Att, Parma, D) - VANHEUSDEN (Dif, Standard Liegi, D) - SALA (Dif, Sassuolo, D) - PINAMONTI (Att, Genoa, D) - BURGIO (Cen, Atalanta, D) – GRAVILLON (Dif, Sassuolo, P) - KARAMOH (Att, Parma, D)
JUVENTUS
RAMSEY (Cen, Arsenal, S) - CLEMENZA (Cen, Padova, FP) - BELTRAME (Cen, Den Bosch, FP) - HIGUAIN (Att, Chelsea, FP) - PJACA (Att, Fiorentina, FP) - MANCUSO (Att, Pescara, FP) - LU.PELLEGRINI (Dif, Roma, D) – BUFFON (Por, Psg, Svinc) – DEMIRAL (Dif, Sassuolo, D) – ROMERO (Dif, Genoa, D) – MULE (Cen, Sampdoria, D)
BARZAGLI (Dif, svincolato) - CACERES (Dif, svincolato) - ORSOLINI (Att, Bologna, D) - ROGERIO (Dif, Sassuolo, D) - SPINAZZOLA (Dif, Roma, D) – ANDERSSON (Cen, Sion, P)
LAZIO
CASASOLA (Dif, Salernitana, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, SPAL, FP) - MINALA (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - ANDERSON (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lecce, FP) - KISHNA (Att, ADO Den Haag, FP) - LOMBARDI (Att, Venezia, FP) – ADEKANYE (Att, Liverpool, Svinc) – KARO (Dif, Apollon, D) - LAZZARI (Cen, Lazio, D) – JONY (Cen, Lazio, D)
BASTA (Dif, svincolato) - ROMULO (Cen, Genoa, FP) – MURGIA (Cen, Spal, D) – LOMBARDI (Cen, Salernitana, P) – DI GENNARO (Cen, Salernitana, P)
LECCE
COSTA FERREIRA (Cen, Trapani, FP) - PETTINARI (Att, Crotone, FP) - CATURANO (Att, Entella, FP) - VERA (Dif, Leones, D) - MECCARIELLO (Dif, Brescia, D) - SHAKHOV (Cen, PAOK, D) - BENZAR (Dif, Steaua Bucarest, D) – GABRIEL (Por, Milan, D) – LAPADULA (Att, Genoa, P) – ROSSETTINI (Dif, Genoa, P)
VENUTI (Dif, Fiorentina, FP) - SCAVONE (Cen, Parma, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Atalanta, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lazio, FP)
MILAN
GOMEZ (Dif, Palmeiras, FP) - HALILOVIC (Cen, Standard Liegi, FP) - ANDRE SILVA (Att, Siviglia, FP) – KRISTOFFER (Por, Vejle Boldklub, D) – LEAO (Att, Lille, D)
ABATE (Dif, svincolato) - ZAPATA (Dif, svincolato) - MONTOLIVO (Cen, svincolato) - BERTOLACCI (Cen, svincolato) - MAURI (Cen, svincolato) - BELLANOVA (Dif, Bordeaux, D) - BAKAYOKO (Cen, Chelsea, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Hajduk, D) – CUTRONE (Att, Wolverhampton, D) – DJALO (Dif, Lille, D) – PLIZZARI (Por, Livorno, P)
NAPOLI
SEPE (Por, Parma, FP) - TONELLI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - LASICKI (Dif, Wisla Plock, FP) - ROG (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Parma, FP) - MACHACH (Cen, Crotone, FP) - PALMIERO (Cen, Cosenza, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Parma, FP) - VINICIUS (Att, Monaco, FP) - CICIRETTI (Att, Ascoli, FP) - TUTINO (Att, Cosenza, FP) - LEANDRINHO (Att, Atletico Mineiro, FP) - DI LORENZO (Dif, Empoli, D) - MANOLAS (Dif, Roma, D) – OSPINA (Por, Arsenal, D) – ELMAS (Cen, Fenerbahçe, D)
R. INSIGNE (Att, Benevento, D) - DIAWARA (Cen, Roma, D) – SEPE (Por, Parma, D) – GRASSI (Cen, Parma, D) - ALBIOL (D, Villareal, D) – INGLESE (Att, Parma, P) – ANASTASIO (Dif, Monza, D) – ROG (Cen, Napoli, P)
PARMA
SCAVONE (Cen, Lecce, FP) - DA CRUZ (Att, Spezia, FP) - BARAYE (Att, Padova, FP) - ADORANTE (Att, Inter, D) – LAURINI (Dif, Fiorentina, D) – INGLESE (Att, Napoli, P) – KARAMOH (Att, Inter, D) – CORNELIUS (Cen, Parma, P) – KULUSEVSKI (Cen, Parma, P) – ALASTRA (Por, Palermo, Svinc.) – BRUGMAN (Cen, Pescara, P)
SEPE (Por, Napoli, FP) - BASTONI (Dif, Inter, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Inter, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Napoli, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Napoli, FP) - SPROCATI (Att, Lazio, FP) - BRAZAO (Por, Inter, D) - GALANO (Att, Pescara, D) – SCHIAPPACASSE (Att, Atl. Madrid, D) – BRUNORI (Ce, Pescara, P) – MARTELLA (Att, Pescara, P) – PAVONE (Dif, Pescara, P)
ROMA
LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Cagliari, FP) - CAPRADOSSI (Dif, Spezia, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - GONALONS (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Sampdoria, FP) - SADIQ (Att, Perugia, FP) - ANTONUCCI (Att, Pescara, FP) - SPINAZZOLA (Dif, Juventus, D) - DIAWARA (Cen, Napoli, D) – MANCINI (Dif, Atalanta, P) – VERETOUT (Cen, Fiorentina, P)
DE ROSSI (Cen, svincolato) - PONCE (Att, Spartak Mosca, D) - MANOLAS (Dif, Napoli, D) - LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Juventus, D) – MARCANO (Dif, Porto, D)
SAMPDORIA
THORSBY (Cen, Heerenveen, S) - CHABOT (Dif, Groningen, D) - REGINI (Dif, SPAL, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, SPAL, FP) - CAPEZZI (Cen, Empoli, FP) - VERRE (Cen, Perugia, FP) - BONAZZOLI (Att, Padova, FP) - DEPAOLI (Dif, Chievo, D) - MARONI (Cen, Boca Juniors, P) – AUGELLO (Dif, La Spezia, D) – MURILLO (Dif, Valencia, P) – AVOGRADI (Por, Atalanta, P) – D’AMICO (Cen, Inter, P)
TONELLI (Dif, Napoli, FP) - TAVARES (Dif, San Paolo, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Roma, FP) - BELEC (Por, Apoel Nicosia, D) - KOWNACKI (Att, Fortuna Dusseldorf, D) – ANDERSEN (Dif, Lione, D) – IVAN (Cen, Chievo, D) – MAXIME (Cen, Chievo, D) – MULE (Cen, Juventus, D)
SASSUOLO
ROGERIO(Dif, Juventus, D) - LETSCHERT (Dif, Utrecht, FP) - GOLDANIGA (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - DELL’ORCO (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARCHIZZA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - CASSATA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - BANDINELLI (Cen, Benevento, FP) - BOATENG (Att, Barcellona, FP) - RICCI (Att, Benevento, FP) - PIERINI (Att, Spezia, FP) - SALA (Dif, Inter, D) – TOLJAN (Dif, Borussia Dortmund, P) – TRAORE’ (Cen, Empoli, P) – CAPUTO (Att, Empoli, D) – GRAVILLON (Dif, Inter, P) – OBIANG (Cen, West Ham, D) – RUSSO (Cen, Sassuolo, D)
LEMOS (Dif, Las Palmas, FP) - POLITANO (Att, Inter, D) - ODGAARD (Att, Heerenveen, P) - CISCO (Att, Pescara, D) - SENSI (Cen, Inter, P) – SCAMACCA (Att, Ascoli, P) – CASSATA (Cen, Genoa, P) – DI FRANCESCO (Att, Spal, P) – BROH (Cen, Cosenza, P) – CAMPANO (Por, Paganese, P) – PINATO (Cen, Pisa, P) – SATALINO (Por, Renate, P) – BOATENG (Att, Fiorentina, D) – LIROLA (Dif, Sassuolo, P)
SPAL
DICKMANN (Dif, Novara, D) - FARES (Cen, Verona, D) - PETAGNA (Att, Atalanta, D) - VALOTI* (Cen, Verona, D) - SALAMON (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - FINOTTO (Att, Cittadella, FP) - VAISANEN (Dif, Crotone, FP) - VIVIANI (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - VITALE (Cen, Carpi, FP) - IGOR (Dif, Salisburgo, D) – MAZZOCCO (Cen, Padova, Svinc) – BERISHA (Por, Atalanta, P) – MURGIA (Cen, Lazio, D) – DI FRANCESCO (Att, Spal, P)
DJOUROU (Dif, svincolato) - VIVIANO (Por, Sporting, FP) - FULIGNATI (Por, Ascoli, FP) - REGINI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, Lazio, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, Torino, D) - EVERTON LUIZ (Cen, Real Salt Lake, D) – LAZZARI (Cen, Lazio, D)
TORINO
DJIDJI (Dif, Nantes, D) - AINA (Dif, Chelsea, D) - LYANCO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - GUSTAFSON (Cen, Verona, FP) - BOYE (Att, AEK Atene, FP) - EDERA (Att, Cagliari, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, SPAL, D)
MORETTI (Dif, svincolato) - LJAJIC (Att, Besiktas, D) - NIANG (Att, Rennes, FP) - MILINKOVIC-SAVIC (Por, Standard Liegi, P) - OUKHADDA (Cen, Siena, P)
UDINESE
PEZZELLA (Dif, Genoa, FP) - ADNAN (Dif, Vancouver, FP) - ANGELLA (Dif, Charleroi, FP) - COULIBALY (Cen, Carpi, FP) - BALIC (Cen, Fortuna Sittard, FP) - PERICA (Att, Kasimpasa, FP) - MACHIS (Att, Cadice, FP) - MATOS (Att, Verona, FP) - JAJALO (Cen, Palermo, S) – BECAO (Dif, Bahia, D) – GONZALEZ (Att, Real Madrid Castilla, D) – NESTORVSKI (Att, Palermo, Svinc)
NICOLAS (Por, Verona, FP) - ZEEGELAR (Dif, Watford, FP) - WILMOT (Dif, Watford, FP) - D’ALESSANDRO (Cen, Atalanta, FP) - OKAKA (Att, Watford, FP) - BAJIC (Att, Basaksehir, P) – BEHRAMI (Cen, Sion, D) – ALI ADNAN (Dif, Vancouver, D) – BADU (Cen, Verona, P) – WAGUE (Dif, Nantes, D) – MACHIS (Att, Granada, P)
VERONA
NICOLAS (Por, Udinese, FP) - BESSA (Cen, Genoa, FP) - CALVANO (Cen, Padova, FP) - CISSE' (Att, Carpi, FP) - RRAHMANI (Dif, Dinamo Zagabria, D) – BADU (Cen, Udinese, P) – RADUNOVIC (Por, Verona, P) – GUNTER (Cen, Genoa, P) – VELOSO (Cen, Genoa, D) – BOCCHETTI (Dif, Spartak Mosca, D)
COLOMBATTO (Cen, Cagliari, FP) - GUSTAFSON (Cen, Torino, FP) - MATOS (Att, Udinese, FP) - FARES (Cen, SPAL, D) - VALOTI (Cen, SPAL, D)
