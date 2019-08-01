CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A UFFICIALI TRATTATIVE OPERAZIONI / MILANO - Calciomercato.it vi propone tutte le trattative e le operazioni ufficiali delle squadre di Serie A fino ad oggi. Giornata intensa per i club italiani, che continuano ad imbastire trattative sia in entrata che in uscita. Continua soprattutto la campagna di rafforzamento della Fiorentina che, sempre nella giornata di oggi, ha ufficializzato l’arrivo del terzino sinistro, Pol Lirola, dal Sassuolo con la formula del prestito con obbligo di riscatto. Giornata impegnativa anche per il Milan che, se da un lato ufficializza la cessione, con la formula del prestito di Djalo al Lille e di Plizzari al Livorno, dall’altro ha confermato l’arrivo di , Leao dal Lille a titolo definitivo per circa 30 milioni di euro. Il giocatore ha firmato un contratto quinquennale da 3,5 milioni a stagione.

SQUADRE ACQUISTI CESSIONI ATALANTA SPORTIELLO (Por, Frosinone, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - BETTELLA (Dif, Pescara, FP) - SUAGHER (Dif, Carpi, FP) - KRESIC (Dif, Carpi, FP) - D'ALESSANDRO (Cen, Udinese, FP) - HAAS (Cen, Palermo, FP) - VALZANIA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - CARRARO (Cen, Perugia, FP) - MELEGONI (Cen, Pescara, FP) - CORNELIUS (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Lecce, FP) - VIDO (Att, Perugia, FP) - CAPONE (Att, Pescara, FP) - MONACHELLO (Att, Pescara, FP) - LATTE LATH (Att, Carrarese, FP) - MURIEL (Att, Siviglia, D) – BURGIO (Cen, Inter, D) – PASALIC (Cen, Chelsea, P) – MALINOVSKYI (Cen, Genk, D) PASALIC (Cen, Chelsea, FP) - PETAGNA (Att, SPAL, D) – BERISHA (Por, Spal, P) – MATTIELLO (Dif, Cagliari, P) – AVOGRADI (Por, Sampdoria, P) – RADUNOVIC (Por, Verona, P) – MANCINI (Dif, Roma, P) – CORNELIUS (Cen, Parma, P) – KULUSEVSKI (Cen, Parma, P) – MELEGONI (Dif, Pescara, P) – VIDO (Att, Crotone, P) BOLOGNA SORIANO (Cen, Villarreal, D) - SANSONE (Att, Villarreal, D) - ORSOLINI* (Att, Juventus, D) - KRAFTH (Dif, Amiens, FP) - FALLETTI (Cen, Palermo, FP) - CRISETIG (Cen, Benevento, FP) - MICHAEL (Cen, Perugia, FP) - AVENATTI (Att, Kortrijk, FP) - BANI (Dif, Chievo, D) – SCHOUTEN (Dif, Excelsior, D) – TOMIYASU (Dif, Koninklijke Sint-Truidense V.V., D) – OLSEN (Cen, Nordsjaelland, D) LYANCO (Dif, Torino, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Atalanta, FP) - EDERA (Att, Torino, FP) – LAPPALAINEN (Att, Montreal, P) BRESCIA JORONEN (Por, Copenaghen, D), MECCARIELLO (Dif, Lecce, FP) – MATEJU (Dif, Brighton, P) – AYE (Att, Clermont, D) – JORONEN (Por, Copenhagen, D) ROMAGNOLI (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARTELLA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - MATEJU (Dif, Brighton, FP) - TREMOLADA (Cen, Entella, FP) CAGLIARI Vicario (Por, Venezia, D), WALUKIEWICZ (Dif, Pogon, D) - PAJAC (Dif, Empoli, FP) - COLOMBATTO (Cen, Verona, FP) - HAN (Att, Perugia, FP) - GIANNETTI (Att, Livorno, FP) - CETER (Att, Olbia, FP) – MATTIELLO (Dif, Atalanta, P) – VICARIO (Por, Venezia, D) – ROG (Cen, Napoli, P) Padoin (Dif, svincolato), Srna (Dif, Ritirato), PELLEGRINI (Dif, Roma, FP) - LEVERBE (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Fiorentina, FP) – CETER (Att, Chievo, P) – BARELLA (Cen, Inter, P) – GIANNETTI (Att, Salernitana, D) FIORENTINA RASMUSSEN (Dif, Empoli, D) - ZURKOWSKI (Cen, Gornik Zabrze, D) - DRAGOWSKI (Por, Empoli, FP) - VENUTI (Dif, Lecce, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Sampdoria, FP) - EYSSERIC (Cen, Nantes, FP) - CRISTOFORO (Cen, Getafe, FP) - CASTROVILLI (Cen, Cremonese, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Cagliari, FP) - BAEZ (Att, Cosenza, FP) - ZEKHNINI (Att, Twente, FP) - TERZIC (Dif, Stella Rossa, D) – BOATENG (Att, Sassuolo, D) – LIROLA (Dif, Sassuolo, P) TERRACCIANO (Por, Empoli, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Roma, FP) - EDIMILSON (Cen, West Ham, FP) - PJACA (Att, Juventus, FP) - MIRALLAS (Att, Everton, FP) - MURIEL (Att, Siviglia, FP) - NORGAARD (Cen, Brentford, D) - LAFONT (Por, Nantes, P) – LAURINI (Dif, Parma, D) – VERETOUT (Cen, Roma, P) – VITOR HUGO (Dif, Palmeiras, D) GENOA ROSSETTINI (Dif, Chievo, FP) - GHIGLIONE (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - EL YAMIQ (Dif, Perugia, FP) - ROMULO (Cen, Lazio, FP) - OMEONGA (Cen, Hibernian, FP) - BRLEK (Cen, Lugano, FP) - JAGIELLO (Cen, Zaglebie Lubin, FP) - SPINELLI (Att, Argentinos Junior, FP) - ASENCIO (Att, Benevento, FP) - JAROSZYNSKI (Dif, Chievo, D) - PINAMONTI (Att, Inter, D) – GUMUS (Dif, Galatasaray, Svinc) – JAGIELLO (Cen, Zaglebie Lubin, D) – RIZZO (Dif, Inter, D) – BARRECA (Dif, Monaco, P) - ROMERO (Dif, Juventus, P) – CASSATA (Cen, Genoa, P) LAZOVIC (Cen, svincolato) - PEZZELLA (Dif, Udinese, FP) - PEREIRA (Dif, Benfica, FP) - BESSA (Cen, Verona, FP) - ROLON (Cen, Malaga, FP) - SALCEDO (Att, Inter, D) – ROMERO (Dif, Juventus, D) – LAPADULA (Att, Lecce, P) – ROSSETTINI (Dif, Lecce, P) – RADU (Por, Genoa, D) – GUNTER (Cen, Verona, P) – VELOSO (Cen, Verona, D) – OMEONGA (Cen, Brugge, P) – RUSSO (Cen, Sassuolo, D) – ZUKANOVIC (Dif, Al Ahli, D) INTER POLITANO (Att, Sassuolo, D) – SALCEDO (Att, Genoa, D) - BASTONI (Dif, Parma, FP) - GRAVILLON (Dif, Pescara, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Parma, FP) - KARAMOH (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - EMMERS (Cen, Cremonese, FP) - BRAZAO (Por, Parma, D) - GODIN (Dif, Atletico Madrid, S) - LAZARO (Cen, Hertha Berlino, D) – TOSI (Dif, Pergolettese, D) – SENSI (Cen, Sassuolo, P) – AGOUME’ (Cen, Sochaux, D) – BARELLA (Cen, Cagliari, P) – RADU (Por, Genoa, D) VRSALJKO (Dif, Atletico Madrid, FP) - CEDRIC (Dif, Southampton, FP) - KEITA BALDE (Att, Monaco, FP) - ADORANTE (Att, Parma, D) - VANHEUSDEN (Dif, Standard Liegi, D) - SALA (Dif, Sassuolo, D) - PINAMONTI (Att, Genoa, D) - BURGIO (Cen, Atalanta, D) – GRAVILLON (Dif, Sassuolo, P) - KARAMOH (Att, Parma, D) JUVENTUS RAMSEY (Cen, Arsenal, S) - CLEMENZA (Cen, Padova, FP) - BELTRAME (Cen, Den Bosch, FP) - HIGUAIN (Att, Chelsea, FP) - PJACA (Att, Fiorentina, FP) - MANCUSO (Att, Pescara, FP) - LU. BARZAGLI (Dif, svincolato) - CACERES (Dif, svincolato) - ORSOLINI (Att, Bologna, D) - ROGERIO (Dif, Sassuolo, D) - SPINAZZOLA (Dif, Roma, D) – ANDERSSON (Cen, Sion, P) LAZIO CASASOLA (Dif, Salernitana, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, SPAL, FP) - MINALA (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - ANDERSON (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lecce, FP) - KISHNA (Att, ADO Den Haag, FP) - LOMBARDI (Att, Venezia, FP) – ADEKANYE (Att, Liverpool, Svinc) – KARO (Dif, Apollon, D) - LAZZARI (Cen, Lazio, D) – JONY (Cen, Lazio, D) BASTA (Dif, svincolato) - ROMULO (Cen, Genoa, FP) – MURGIA (Cen, Spal, D) – LOMBARDI (Cen, Salernitana, P) – DI GENNARO (Cen, Salernitana, P) LECCE COSTA FERREIRA (Cen, Trapani, FP) - PETTINARI (Att, Crotone, FP) - CATURANO (Att, Entella, FP) - VERA (Dif, Leones, D) - MECCARIELLO (Dif, Brescia, D) - SHAKHOV (Cen, PAOK, D) - BENZAR (Dif, Steaua Bucarest, D) – GABRIEL (Por, Milan, D) – LAPADULA (Att, Genoa, P) – ROSSETTINI (Dif, Genoa, P) VENUTI (Dif, Fiorentina, FP) - SCAVONE (Cen, Parma, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Atalanta, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lazio, FP) MILAN GOMEZ (Dif, Palmeiras, FP) - HALILOVIC (Cen, Standard Liegi, FP) - ANDRE SILVA (Att, Siviglia, FP) – KRISTOFFER (Por, Vejle Boldklub, D) – LEAO (Att, Lille, D) ABATE (Dif, svincolato) - ZAPATA (Dif, svincolato) - MONTOLIVO (Cen, svincolato) - BERTOLACCI (Cen, svincolato) - MAURI (Cen, svincolato) - BELLANOVA (Dif, Bordeaux, D) - BAKAYOKO (Cen, Chelsea, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Hajduk, D) – CUTRONE (Att, Wolverhampton, D) – DJALO (Dif, Lille, D) – PLIZZARI (Por, Livorno, P) NAPOLI SEPE (Por, Parma, FP) - TONELLI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - LASICKI (Dif, Wisla Plock, FP) - ROG (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Parma, FP) - MACHACH (Cen, Crotone, FP) - PALMIERO (Cen, Cosenza, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Parma, FP) - VINICIUS (Att, Monaco, FP) - CICIRETTI (Att, Ascoli, FP) - TUTINO (Att, Cosenza, FP) - LEANDRINHO (Att, Atletico Mineiro, FP) - DI LORENZO (Dif, Empoli, D) - MANOLAS (Dif, Roma, D) – OSPINA (Por, Arsenal, D) – ELMAS (Cen, Fenerbahçe, D) R. INSIGNE (Att, Benevento, D) - DIAWARA (Cen, Roma, D) – SEPE (Por, Parma, D) – GRASSI (Cen, Parma, D) - ALBIOL (D, Villareal, D) – INGLESE (Att, Parma, P) – ANASTASIO (Dif, Monza, D) – ROG (Cen, Napoli, P) PARMA SCAVONE (Cen, Lecce, FP) - DA CRUZ (Att, Spezia, FP) - BARAYE (Att, Padova, FP) - ADORANTE (Att, Inter, D) – LAURINI (Dif, Fiorentina, D) – INGLESE (Att, Napoli, P) – KARAMOH (Att, Inter, D) – CORNELIUS (Cen, Parma, P) – KULUSEVSKI (Cen, Parma, P) – ALASTRA (Por, Palermo, Svinc.) – BRUGMAN (Cen, Pescara, P) SEPE (Por, Napoli, FP) - BASTONI (Dif, Inter, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Inter, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Napoli, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Napoli, FP) - SPROCATI (Att, Lazio, FP) - BRAZAO (Por, Inter, D) - GALANO (Att, Pescara, D) – SCHIAPPACASSE (Att, Atl. Madrid, D) – BRUNORI (Ce, Pescara, P) – MARTELLA (Att, Pescara, P) – PAVONE (Dif, Pescara, P) ROMA LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Cagliari, FP) - CAPRADOSSI (Dif, Spezia, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - GONALONS (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Sampdoria, FP) - SADIQ (Att, Perugia, FP) - ANTONUCCI (Att, Pescara, FP) - SPINAZZOLA (Dif, Juventus, D) - DIAWARA (Cen, Napoli, D) – MANCINI (Dif, Atalanta, P) – VERETOUT (Cen, Fiorentina, P) DE ROSSI (Cen, svincolato) - PONCE (Att, Spartak Mosca, D) - MANOLAS (Dif, Napoli, D) - LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Juventus, D) – MARCANO (Dif, Porto, D) SAMPDORIA THORSBY (Cen, Heerenveen, S) - CHABOT (Dif, Groningen, D) - REGINI (Dif, SPAL, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, SPAL, FP) - CAPEZZI (Cen, Empoli, FP) - VERRE (Cen, Perugia, FP) - BONAZZOLI (Att, Padova, FP) - DEPAOLI (Dif, Chievo, D) - MARONI (Cen, Boca Juniors, P) – AUGELLO (Dif, La Spezia, D) – MURILLO (Dif, Valencia, P) – AVOGRADI (Por, Atalanta, P) – D’AMICO (Cen, Inter, P) TONELLI (Dif, Napoli, FP) - TAVARES (Dif, San Paolo, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Roma, FP) - BELEC (Por, Apoel Nicosia, D) - KOWNACKI (Att, Fortuna Dusseldorf, D) – ANDERSEN (Dif, Lione, D) – IVAN (Cen, Chievo, D) – MAXIME (Cen, Chievo, D) – MULE (Cen, Juventus, D) SASSUOLO ROGERIO(Dif, Juventus, D) - LETSCHERT (Dif, Utrecht, FP) - GOLDANIGA (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - DELL’ORCO (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARCHIZZA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - CASSATA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - BANDINELLI (Cen, Benevento, FP) - BOATENG (Att, Barcellona, FP) - RICCI (Att, Benevento, FP) - PIERINI (Att, Spezia, FP) - SALA (Dif, Inter, D) – TOLJAN (Dif, Borussia Dortmund, P) – TRAORE’ (Cen, Empoli, P) – CAPUTO (Att, Empoli, D) – GRAVILLON (Dif, Inter, P) – OBIANG (Cen, West Ham, D) – RUSSO (Cen, Sassuolo, D) LEMOS (Dif, Las Palmas, FP) - POLITANO (Att, Inter, D) - ODGAARD (Att, Heerenveen, P) - CISCO (Att, Pescara, D) - SENSI (Cen, Inter, P) – SCAMACCA (Att, Ascoli, P) – CASSATA (Cen, Genoa, P) – DI FRANCESCO (Att, Spal, P) – BROH (Cen, Cosenza, P) – CAMPANO (Por, Paganese, P) – PINATO (Cen, Pisa, P) – SATALINO (Por, Renate, P) – BOATENG (Att, Fiorentina, D) – LIROLA (Dif, Sassuolo, P) SPAL DICKMANN (Dif, Novara, D) - FARES (Cen, Verona, D) - PETAGNA (Att, Atalanta, D) - VALOTI* (Cen, Verona, D) - SALAMON (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - FINOTTO (Att, Cittadella, FP) - VAISANEN (Dif, Crotone, FP) - VIVIANI (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - VITALE (Cen, Carpi, FP) - IGOR (Dif, Salisburgo, D) – MAZZOCCO (Cen, Padova, Svinc) – BERISHA (Por, Atalanta, P) – MURGIA (Cen, Lazio, D) – DI FRANCESCO (Att, Spal, P) DJOUROU (Dif, svincolato) - VIVIANO (Por, Sporting, FP) - FULIGNATI (Por, Ascoli, FP) - REGINI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, Lazio, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, Torino, D) - EVERTON LUIZ (Cen, Real Salt Lake, D) – LAZZARI (Cen, Lazio, D) TORINO DJIDJI (Dif, Nantes, D) - AINA (Dif, Chelsea, D) - LYANCO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - GUSTAFSON (Cen, Verona, FP) - BOYE (Att, AEK Atene, FP) - EDERA (Att, Cagliari, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, SPAL, D) MORETTI (Dif, svincolato) - LJAJIC (Att, Besiktas, D) - NIANG (Att, Rennes, FP) - MILINKOVIC-SAVIC (Por, Standard Liegi, P) - OUKHADDA (Cen, Siena, P) UDINESE PEZZELLA (Dif, Genoa, FP) - ADNAN (Dif, Vancouver, FP) - ANGELLA (Dif, Charleroi, FP) - COULIBALY (Cen, Carpi, FP) - BALIC (Cen, Fortuna Sittard, FP) - PERICA (Att, Kasimpasa, FP) - MACHIS (Att, Cadice, FP) - MATOS (Att, Verona, FP) - JAJALO (Cen, Palermo, S) – BECAO (Dif, Bahia, D) – GONZALEZ (Att, Real Madrid Castilla, D) – NESTORVSKI (Att, Palermo, Svinc) NICOLAS (Por, Verona, FP) - ZEEGELAR (Dif, Watford, FP) - WILMOT (Dif, Watford, FP) - D’ALESSANDRO (Cen, Atalanta, FP) - OKAKA (Att, Watford, FP) - BAJIC (Att, Basaksehir, P) – BEHRAMI (Cen, Sion, D) – ALI ADNAN (Dif, Vancouver, D) – BADU (Cen, Verona, P) – WAGUE (Dif, Nantes, D) – MACHIS (Att, Granada, P) VERONA NICOLAS (Por, Udinese, FP) - BESSA (Cen, Genoa, FP) - CALVANO (Cen, Padova, FP) - CISSE' (Att, Carpi, FP) - RRAHMANI (Dif, Dinamo Zagabria, D) – BADU (Cen, Udinese, P) – RADUNOVIC (Por, Verona, P) – GUNTER (Cen, Genoa, P) – VELOSO (Cen, Genoa, D) – BOCCHETTI (Dif, Spartak Mosca, D) COLOMBATTO (Cen, Cagliari, FP) - GUSTAFSON (Cen, Torino, FP) - MATOS (Att, Udinese, FP) - FARES (Cen, SPAL, D) - VALOTI (Cen, SPAL, D)