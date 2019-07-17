Serie A, tutte le trattative ufficiali al 17 luglio

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A UFFICIALI TRATTATIVE OPERAZIONI / MILANO - Calciomercato.it vi propone tutte le trattative e le operazioni ufficiali delle squadre di Serie A fino ad oggi. Continua a stupire il Parma che, dopo l’arrivo di Inglese dal Napoli, ufficializza l’acquisto di Yann Karamoh a titolo definitivo. In continuo movimento anche la Roma che, sempre nella giornata di oggi, ha confermato l’arrivo di Gianluca Mancini dall’Atalanta, con la formula del prestito oneroso con obbligo di riscatto. Rinforzo per la difesa anche per il Sassuolo che ha ufficializzato Gravillon Andreaw dell’Inter, che giunge in Emilia con la formula del prestito secco. Da registrare in uscita Molla Waguè dall’Udinese che si accasa al Nantes a titolo definitivo.

SQUADRE ACQUISTI CESSIONI ATALANTA SPORTIELLO (Por, Frosinone, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - BETTELLA (Dif, Pescara, FP) - SUAGHER (Dif, Carpi, FP) - KRESIC (Dif, Carpi, FP) - D'ALESSANDRO (Cen, Udinese, FP) - HAAS (Cen, Palermo, FP) - VALZANIA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - CARRARO (Cen, Perugia, FP) - MELEGONI (Cen, Pescara, FP) - CORNELIUS (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Lecce, FP) - VIDO (Att, Perugia, FP) - CAPONE (Att, Pescara, FP) - MONACHELLO (Att, Pescara, FP) - LATTE LATH (Att, Carrarese, FP) - MURIEL (Att, Siviglia, D) – BURGIO (Cen, Inter, D) – PASALIC (Cen, Chelsea, P) – MALINOVSKYI (Cen, Genk, D) PASALIC (Cen, Chelsea, FP) - PETAGNA (Att, SPAL, D) – BERISHA (Por, Spal, P) – MATTIELLO (Dif, Cagliari, P) – AVOGRADI (Por, Sampdoria, P) – RADUNOVIC (Por, Verona, P) – MANCINI (Dif, Roma, P) BOLOGNA SORIANO (Cen, Villarreal, D) - SANSONE (Att, Villarreal, D) - ORSOLINI* (Att, Juventus, D) - KRAFTH (Dif, Amiens, FP) - FALLETTI (Cen, Palermo, FP) - CRISETIG (Cen, Benevento, FP) - MICHAEL (Cen, Perugia, FP) - AVENATTI (Att, Kortrijk, FP) - BANI (Dif, Chievo, D) – SCHOUTEN (Dif, Excelsior, D) – TOMIYASU (Dif, Koninklijke Sint-Truidense V.V., D) LYANCO (Dif, Torino, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Atalanta, FP) - EDERA (Att, Torino, FP) BRESCIA JORONEN (Por, Copenaghen, D), MECCARIELLO (Dif, Lecce, FP) – MATEJU (Dif, Brighton, P) – AYE (Att, Clermont, D) – JORONEN (Por, Copenhagen, D) ROMAGNOLI (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARTELLA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - MATEJU (Dif, Brighton, FP) - TREMOLADA (Cen, Entella, FP) CAGLIARI Vicario (Por, Venezia, D), WALUKIEWICZ (Dif, Pogon, D) - PAJAC (Dif, Empoli, FP) - COLOMBATTO (Cen, Verona, FP) - HAN (Att, Perugia, FP) - GIANNETTI (Att, Livorno, FP) - CETER (Att, Olbia, FP) – MATTIELLO (Dif, Atalanta, P) – VICARIO (Por, Venezia, D) Padoin (Dif, svincolato), Srna (Dif, Ritirato), PELLEGRINI (Dif, Roma, FP) - LEVERBE (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Fiorentina, FP) – CETER (Att, Chievo, P) – BARELLA (Cen, Inter, P) FIORENTINA RASMUSSEN (Dif, Empoli, D) - ZURKOWSKI (Cen, Gornik Zabrze, D) - DRAGOWSKI (Por, Empoli, FP) - VENUTI (Dif, Lecce, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Sampdoria, FP) - EYSSERIC (Cen, Nantes, FP) - CRISTOFORO (Cen, Getafe, FP) - CASTROVILLI (Cen, Cremonese, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Cagliari, FP) - BAEZ (Att, Cosenza, FP) - ZEKHNINI (Att, Twente, FP) - TERZIC (Dif, Stella Rossa, D) TERRACCIANO (Por, Empoli, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Roma, FP) - EDIMILSON (Cen, West Ham, FP) - PJACA (Att, Juventus, FP) - MIRALLAS (Att, Everton, FP) - MURIEL (Att, Siviglia, FP) - NORGAARD (Cen, Brentford, D) - LAFONT (Por, Nantes, P) – LAURINI (Dif, Parma, D) GENOA ROSSETTINI (Dif, Chievo, FP) - GHIGLIONE (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - EL YAMIQ (Dif, Perugia, FP) - ROMULO (Cen, Lazio, FP) - OMEONGA (Cen, Hibernian, FP) - BRLEK (Cen, Lugano, FP) - JAGIELLO (Cen, Zaglebie Lubin, FP) - SPINELLI (Att, Argentinos Junior, FP) - ASENCIO (Att, Benevento, FP) - JAROSZYNSKI (Dif, Chievo, D) - PINAMONTI (Att, Inter, D) – GUMUS (Dif, Galatasaray, Svinc) – JAGIELLO (Cen, Zaglebie Lubin, D) – RIZZO (Dif, Inter, D) – BARRECA (Dif, Monaco, P) - ROMERO (Dif, Juventus, P) LAZOVIC (Cen, svincolato) - PEZZELLA (Dif, Udinese, FP) - PEREIRA (Dif, Benfica, FP) - BESSA (Cen, Verona, FP) - ROLON (Cen, Malaga, FP) - SALCEDO (Att, Inter, D) – ROMERO (Dif, Juventus, D) – LAPADULA (Att, Lecce, P) – ROSSETTINI (Dif, Lecce, P) – RADU (Por, Genoa, D) INTER POLITANO (Att, Sassuolo, D) – SALCEDO (Att, Genoa, D) - BASTONI (Dif, Parma, FP) - GRAVILLON (Dif, Pescara, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Parma, FP) - KARAMOH (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - EMMERS (Cen, Cremonese, FP) - BRAZAO (Por, Parma, D) - GODIN (Dif, Atletico Madrid, S) - LAZARO (Cen, Hertha Berlino, D) – TOSI (Dif, Pergolettese, D) – SENSI (Cen, Sassuolo, P) – AGOUME’ (Cen, Sochaux, D) – BARELLA (Cen, Cagliari, P) – RADU (Por, Genoa, D) VRSALJKO (Dif, Atletico Madrid, FP) - CEDRIC (Dif, Southampton, FP) - KEITA BALDE (Att, Monaco, FP) - ADORANTE (Att, Parma, D) - VANHEUSDEN (Dif, Standard Liegi, D) - SALA (Dif, Sassuolo, D) - PINAMONTI (Att, Genoa, D) - BURGIO (Cen, Atalanta, D) – GRAVILLON (Dif, Sassuolo, P) - KARAMOH (Att, Parma, D) JUVENTUS RAMSEY (Cen, Arsenal, S) - CLEMENZA (Cen, Padova, FP) - BELTRAME (Cen, Den Bosch, FP) - HIGUAIN (Att, Chelsea, FP) - PJACA (Att, Fiorentina, FP) - MANCUSO (Att, Pescara, FP) - LU. BARZAGLI (Dif, svincolato) - CACERES (Dif, svincolato) - ORSOLINI (Att, Bologna, D) - ROGERIO (Dif, Sassuolo, D) - SPINAZZOLA (Dif, Roma, D) – ANDERSSON (Cen, Sion, P) LAZIO CASASOLA (Dif, Salernitana, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, SPAL, FP) - MINALA (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - ANDERSON (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lecce, FP) - KISHNA (Att, ADO Den Haag, FP) - LOMBARDI (Att, Venezia, FP) – ADEKANYE (Att, Liverpool, Svinc) – KARO (Dif, Apollon, D) - LAZZARI (Cen, Lazio, D) BASTA (Dif, svincolato) - ROMULO (Cen, Genoa, FP) – MURGIA (Cen, Spal, D) LECCE COSTA FERREIRA (Cen, Trapani, FP) - PETTINARI (Att, Crotone, FP) - CATURANO (Att, Entella, FP) - VERA (Dif, Leones, D) - MECCARIELLO (Dif, Brescia, D) - SHAKHOV (Cen, PAOK, D) - BENZAR (Dif, Steaua Bucarest, D) – GABRIEL (Por, Milan, D) – LAPADULA (Att, Genoa, P) – ROSSETTINI (Dif, Genoa, P) VENUTI (Dif, Fiorentina, FP) - SCAVONE (Cen, Parma, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Atalanta, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lazio, FP) MILAN GOMEZ (Dif, Palmeiras, FP) - HALILOVIC (Cen, Standard Liegi, FP) - ANDRE SILVA (Att, Siviglia, FP) – KRISTOFFER (Por, Vejle Boldklub, D) ABATE (Dif, svincolato) - ZAPATA (Dif, svincolato) - MONTOLIVO (Cen, svincolato) - BERTOLACCI (Cen, svincolato) - MAURI (Cen, svincolato) - BELLANOVA (Dif, Bordeaux, D) - BAKAYOKO (Cen, Chelsea, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Hajduk, D) NAPOLI SEPE (Por, Parma, FP) - TONELLI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - LASICKI (Dif, Wisla Plock, FP) - ROG (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Parma, FP) - MACHACH (Cen, Crotone, FP) - PALMIERO (Cen, Cosenza, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Parma, FP) - VINICIUS (Att, Monaco, FP) - CICIRETTI (Att, Ascoli, FP) - TUTINO (Att, Cosenza, FP) - LEANDRINHO (Att, Atletico Mineiro, FP) - DI LORENZO (Dif, Empoli, D) - MANOLAS (Dif, Roma, D) – OSPINA (Por, Arsenal, D) R. INSIGNE (Att, Benevento, D) - DIAWARA (Cen, Roma, D) – SEPE (Por, Parma, D) – GRASSI (Cen, Parma, D) - ALBIOL (D, Villareal, D) – INGLESE (Att, Parma, P) PARMA SCAVONE (Cen, Lecce, FP) - DA CRUZ (Att, Spezia, FP) - BARAYE (Att, Padova, FP) - ADORANTE (Att, Inter, D) – LAURINI (Dif, Fiorentina, D) – INGLESE (Att, Napoli, P) – KARAMOH (Att, Inter, D) SEPE (Por, Napoli, FP) - BASTONI (Dif, Inter, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Inter, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Napoli, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Napoli, FP) - SPROCATI (Att, Lazio, FP) - BRAZAO (Por, Inter, D) - GALANO (Att, Pescara, D) ROMA LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Cagliari, FP) - CAPRADOSSI (Dif, Spezia, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - GONALONS (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Sampdoria, FP) - SADIQ (Att, Perugia, FP) - ANTONUCCI (Att, Pescara, FP) - SPINAZZOLA (Dif, Juventus, D) - DIAWARA (Cen, Napoli, D) – MANCINI (Dif, Atalanta, P) DE ROSSI (Cen, svincolato) - PONCE (Att, Spartak Mosca, D) - MANOLAS (Dif, Napoli, D) - LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Juventus, D) – MARCANO (Dif, Porto, D) SAMPDORIA THORSBY (Cen, Heerenveen, S) - CHABOT (Dif, Groningen, D) - REGINI (Dif, SPAL, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, SPAL, FP) - CAPEZZI (Cen, Empoli, FP) - VERRE (Cen, Perugia, FP) - BONAZZOLI (Att, Padova, FP) - DEPAOLI (Dif, Chievo, D) - MARONI (Cen, Boca Juniors, P) – AUGELLO (Dif, La Spezia, D) – MURILLO (Dif, Valencia, P) – AVOGRADI (Por, Atalanta, P) TONELLI (Dif, Napoli, FP) - TAVARES (Dif, San Paolo, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Roma, FP) - BELEC (Por, Apoel Nicosia, D) - KOWNACKI (Att, Fortuna Dusseldorf, D) – ANDERSEN (Dif, Lione, D) – IVAN (Cen, Chievo, D) – MAXIME (Cen, Chievo, D) SASSUOLO ROGERIO(Dif, Juventus, D) - LETSCHERT (Dif, Utrecht, FP) - GOLDANIGA (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - DELL’ORCO (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARCHIZZA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - CASSATA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - BANDINELLI (Cen, Benevento, FP) - BOATENG (Att, Barcellona, FP) - RICCI (Att, Benevento, FP) - PIERINI (Att, Spezia, FP) - SALA (Dif, Inter, D) – TOLJAN (Dif, Borussia Dortmund, P) – TRAORE’ (Cen, Empoli, P) – CAPUTO (Att, Empoli, D) – GRAVILLON (Dif, Inter, P) LEMOS (Dif, Las Palmas, FP) - POLITANO (Att, Inter, D) - ODGAARD (Att, Heerenveen, P) - CISCO (Att, Pescara, D) - SENSI (Cen, Inter, P) – SCAMACCA (Att, Ascoli, P) SPAL DICKMANN (Dif, Novara, D) - FARES (Cen, Verona, D) - PETAGNA (Att, Atalanta, D) - VALOTI* (Cen, Verona, D) - SALAMON (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - FINOTTO (Att, Cittadella, FP) - VAISANEN (Dif, Crotone, FP) - VIVIANI (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - VITALE (Cen, Carpi, FP) - IGOR (Dif, Salisburgo, D) – MAZZOCCO (Cen, Padova, Svinc) – BERISHA (Por, Atalanta, P) – MURGIA (Cen, Lazio, D) DJOUROU (Dif, svincolato) - VIVIANO (Por, Sporting, FP) - FULIGNATI (Por, Ascoli, FP) - REGINI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, Lazio, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, Torino, D) - EVERTON LUIZ (Cen, Real Salt Lake, D) – LAZZARI (Cen, Lazio, D) TORINO DJIDJI (Dif, Nantes, D) - AINA (Dif, Chelsea, D) - LYANCO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - GUSTAFSON (Cen, Verona, FP) - BOYE (Att, AEK Atene, FP) - EDERA (Att, Cagliari, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, SPAL, D) MORETTI (Dif, svincolato) - LJAJIC (Att, Besiktas, D) - NIANG (Att, Rennes, FP) - MILINKOVIC-SAVIC (Por, Standard Liegi, P) UDINESE PEZZELLA (Dif, Genoa, FP) - ADNAN (Dif, Vancouver, FP) - ANGELLA (Dif, Charleroi, FP) - COULIBALY (Cen, Carpi, FP) - BALIC (Cen, Fortuna Sittard, FP) - PERICA (Att, Kasimpasa, FP) - MACHIS (Att, Cadice, FP) - MATOS (Att, Verona, FP) - JAJALO (Cen, Palermo, S) – BECAO (Dif, Bahia, D) NICOLAS (Por, Verona, FP) - ZEEGELAR (Dif, Watford, FP) - WILMOT (Dif, Watford, FP) - D’ALESSANDRO (Cen, Atalanta, FP) - OKAKA (Att, Watford, FP) - BAJIC (Att, Basaksehir, P) – BEHRAMI (Cen, Sion, D) – ALI ADNAN (Dif, Vancouver, D) – BADU (Cen, Verona, P) – WAGUE (Dif, Nantes, D) VERONA NICOLAS (Por, Udinese, FP) - BESSA (Cen, Genoa, FP) - CALVANO (Cen, Padova, FP) - CISSE' (Att, Carpi, FP) - RRAHMANI (Dif, Dinamo Zagabria, D) – BADU (Cen, Udinese, P) – RADUNOVIC (Por, Verona, P) COLOMBATTO (Cen, Cagliari, FP) - GUSTAFSON (Cen, Torino, FP) - MATOS (Att, Udinese, FP) - FARES (Cen, SPAL, D) - VALOTI (Cen, SPAL, D)