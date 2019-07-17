Serie A, tutte le trattative ufficiali al 17 luglio
CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A UFFICIALI TRATTATIVE OPERAZIONI / MILANO - Calciomercato.it vi propone tutte le trattative e le operazioni ufficiali delle squadre di Serie A fino ad oggi. Continua a stupire il Parma che, dopo l’arrivo di Inglese dal Napoli, ufficializza l’acquisto di Yann Karamoh a titolo definitivo. In continuo movimento anche la Roma che, sempre nella giornata di oggi, ha confermato l’arrivo di Gianluca Mancini dall’Atalanta, con la formula del prestito oneroso con obbligo di riscatto. Rinforzo per la difesa anche per il Sassuolo che ha ufficializzato Gravillon Andreaw dell’Inter, che giunge in Emilia con la formula del prestito secco. Da registrare in uscita Molla Waguè dall’Udinese che si accasa al Nantes a titolo definitivo.
SQUADRE
ACQUISTI
CESSIONI
ATALANTA
SPORTIELLO (Por, Frosinone, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - BETTELLA (Dif, Pescara, FP) - SUAGHER (Dif, Carpi, FP) - KRESIC (Dif, Carpi, FP) - D'ALESSANDRO (Cen, Udinese, FP) - HAAS (Cen, Palermo, FP) - VALZANIA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - CARRARO (Cen, Perugia, FP) - MELEGONI (Cen, Pescara, FP) - CORNELIUS (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Lecce, FP) - VIDO (Att, Perugia, FP) - CAPONE (Att, Pescara, FP) - MONACHELLO (Att, Pescara, FP) - LATTE LATH (Att, Carrarese, FP) - MURIEL (Att, Siviglia, D) – BURGIO (Cen, Inter, D) – PASALIC (Cen, Chelsea, P) – MALINOVSKYI (Cen, Genk, D)
PASALIC (Cen, Chelsea, FP) - PETAGNA (Att, SPAL, D) – BERISHA (Por, Spal, P) – MATTIELLO (Dif, Cagliari, P) – AVOGRADI (Por, Sampdoria, P) – RADUNOVIC (Por, Verona, P) – MANCINI (Dif, Roma, P)
BOLOGNA
SORIANO (Cen, Villarreal, D) - SANSONE (Att, Villarreal, D) - ORSOLINI* (Att, Juventus, D) - KRAFTH (Dif, Amiens, FP) - FALLETTI (Cen, Palermo, FP) - CRISETIG (Cen, Benevento, FP) - MICHAEL (Cen, Perugia, FP) - AVENATTI (Att, Kortrijk, FP) - BANI (Dif, Chievo, D) – SCHOUTEN (Dif, Excelsior, D) – TOMIYASU (Dif, Koninklijke Sint-Truidense V.V., D)
LYANCO (Dif, Torino, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Atalanta, FP) - EDERA (Att, Torino, FP)
BRESCIA
JORONEN (Por, Copenaghen, D), MECCARIELLO (Dif, Lecce, FP) – MATEJU (Dif, Brighton, P) – AYE (Att, Clermont, D) – JORONEN (Por, Copenhagen, D)
ROMAGNOLI (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARTELLA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - MATEJU (Dif, Brighton, FP) - TREMOLADA (Cen, Entella, FP)
CAGLIARI
Vicario (Por, Venezia, D), WALUKIEWICZ (Dif, Pogon, D) - PAJAC (Dif, Empoli, FP) - COLOMBATTO (Cen, Verona, FP) - HAN (Att, Perugia, FP) - GIANNETTI (Att, Livorno, FP) - CETER (Att, Olbia, FP) – MATTIELLO (Dif, Atalanta, P) – VICARIO (Por, Venezia, D)
Padoin (Dif, svincolato), Srna (Dif, Ritirato), PELLEGRINI (Dif, Roma, FP) - LEVERBE (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Fiorentina, FP) – CETER (Att, Chievo, P) – BARELLA (Cen, Inter, P)
FIORENTINA
RASMUSSEN (Dif, Empoli, D) - ZURKOWSKI (Cen, Gornik Zabrze, D) - DRAGOWSKI (Por, Empoli, FP) - VENUTI (Dif, Lecce, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Sampdoria, FP) - EYSSERIC (Cen, Nantes, FP) - CRISTOFORO (Cen, Getafe, FP) - CASTROVILLI (Cen, Cremonese, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Cagliari, FP) - BAEZ (Att, Cosenza, FP) - ZEKHNINI (Att, Twente, FP) - TERZIC (Dif, Stella Rossa, D)
TERRACCIANO (Por, Empoli, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Roma, FP) - EDIMILSON (Cen, West Ham, FP) - PJACA (Att, Juventus, FP) - MIRALLAS (Att, Everton, FP) - MURIEL (Att, Siviglia, FP) - NORGAARD (Cen, Brentford, D) - LAFONT (Por, Nantes, P) – LAURINI (Dif, Parma, D)
GENOA
ROSSETTINI (Dif, Chievo, FP) - GHIGLIONE (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - EL YAMIQ (Dif, Perugia, FP) - ROMULO (Cen, Lazio, FP) - OMEONGA (Cen, Hibernian, FP) - BRLEK (Cen, Lugano, FP) - JAGIELLO (Cen, Zaglebie Lubin, FP) - SPINELLI (Att, Argentinos Junior, FP) - ASENCIO (Att, Benevento, FP) - JAROSZYNSKI (Dif, Chievo, D) - PINAMONTI (Att, Inter, D) – GUMUS (Dif, Galatasaray, Svinc) – JAGIELLO (Cen, Zaglebie Lubin, D) – RIZZO (Dif, Inter, D) – BARRECA (Dif, Monaco, P) - ROMERO (Dif, Juventus, P)
LAZOVIC (Cen, svincolato) - PEZZELLA (Dif, Udinese, FP) - PEREIRA (Dif, Benfica, FP) - BESSA (Cen, Verona, FP) - ROLON (Cen, Malaga, FP) - SALCEDO (Att, Inter, D) – ROMERO (Dif, Juventus, D) – LAPADULA (Att, Lecce, P) – ROSSETTINI (Dif, Lecce, P) – RADU (Por, Genoa, D)
INTER
POLITANO (Att, Sassuolo, D) – SALCEDO (Att, Genoa, D) - BASTONI (Dif, Parma, FP) - GRAVILLON (Dif, Pescara, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Parma, FP) - KARAMOH (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - EMMERS (Cen, Cremonese, FP) - BRAZAO (Por, Parma, D) - GODIN (Dif, Atletico Madrid, S) - LAZARO (Cen, Hertha Berlino, D) – TOSI (Dif, Pergolettese, D) – SENSI (Cen, Sassuolo, P) – AGOUME’ (Cen, Sochaux, D) – BARELLA (Cen, Cagliari, P) – RADU (Por, Genoa, D)
VRSALJKO (Dif, Atletico Madrid, FP) - CEDRIC (Dif, Southampton, FP) - KEITA BALDE (Att, Monaco, FP) - ADORANTE (Att, Parma, D) - VANHEUSDEN (Dif, Standard Liegi, D) - SALA (Dif, Sassuolo, D) - PINAMONTI (Att, Genoa, D) - BURGIO (Cen, Atalanta, D) – GRAVILLON (Dif, Sassuolo, P) - KARAMOH (Att, Parma, D)
JUVENTUS
RAMSEY (Cen, Arsenal, S) - CLEMENZA (Cen, Padova, FP) - BELTRAME (Cen, Den Bosch, FP) - HIGUAIN (Att, Chelsea, FP) - PJACA (Att, Fiorentina, FP) - MANCUSO (Att, Pescara, FP) - LU.PELLEGRINI (Dif, Roma, D) – BUFFON (Por, Psg, Svinc) – DEMIRAL (Dif, Sassuolo, D) – ROMERO (Dif, Genoa, D)
BARZAGLI (Dif, svincolato) - CACERES (Dif, svincolato) - ORSOLINI (Att, Bologna, D) - ROGERIO (Dif, Sassuolo, D) - SPINAZZOLA (Dif, Roma, D) – ANDERSSON (Cen, Sion, P)
LAZIO
CASASOLA (Dif, Salernitana, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, SPAL, FP) - MINALA (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - ANDERSON (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lecce, FP) - KISHNA (Att, ADO Den Haag, FP) - LOMBARDI (Att, Venezia, FP) – ADEKANYE (Att, Liverpool, Svinc) – KARO (Dif, Apollon, D) - LAZZARI (Cen, Lazio, D)
BASTA (Dif, svincolato) - ROMULO (Cen, Genoa, FP) – MURGIA (Cen, Spal, D)
LECCE
COSTA FERREIRA (Cen, Trapani, FP) - PETTINARI (Att, Crotone, FP) - CATURANO (Att, Entella, FP) - VERA (Dif, Leones, D) - MECCARIELLO (Dif, Brescia, D) - SHAKHOV (Cen, PAOK, D) - BENZAR (Dif, Steaua Bucarest, D) – GABRIEL (Por, Milan, D) – LAPADULA (Att, Genoa, P) – ROSSETTINI (Dif, Genoa, P)
VENUTI (Dif, Fiorentina, FP) - SCAVONE (Cen, Parma, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Atalanta, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lazio, FP)
MILAN
GOMEZ (Dif, Palmeiras, FP) - HALILOVIC (Cen, Standard Liegi, FP) - ANDRE SILVA (Att, Siviglia, FP) – KRISTOFFER (Por, Vejle Boldklub, D)
ABATE (Dif, svincolato) - ZAPATA (Dif, svincolato) - MONTOLIVO (Cen, svincolato) - BERTOLACCI (Cen, svincolato) - MAURI (Cen, svincolato) - BELLANOVA (Dif, Bordeaux, D) - BAKAYOKO (Cen, Chelsea, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Hajduk, D)
NAPOLI
SEPE (Por, Parma, FP) - TONELLI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - LASICKI (Dif, Wisla Plock, FP) - ROG (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Parma, FP) - MACHACH (Cen, Crotone, FP) - PALMIERO (Cen, Cosenza, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Parma, FP) - VINICIUS (Att, Monaco, FP) - CICIRETTI (Att, Ascoli, FP) - TUTINO (Att, Cosenza, FP) - LEANDRINHO (Att, Atletico Mineiro, FP) - DI LORENZO (Dif, Empoli, D) - MANOLAS (Dif, Roma, D) – OSPINA (Por, Arsenal, D)
R. INSIGNE (Att, Benevento, D) - DIAWARA (Cen, Roma, D) – SEPE (Por, Parma, D) – GRASSI (Cen, Parma, D) - ALBIOL (D, Villareal, D) – INGLESE (Att, Parma, P)
PARMA
SCAVONE (Cen, Lecce, FP) - DA CRUZ (Att, Spezia, FP) - BARAYE (Att, Padova, FP) - ADORANTE (Att, Inter, D) – LAURINI (Dif, Fiorentina, D) – INGLESE (Att, Napoli, P) – KARAMOH (Att, Inter, D)
SEPE (Por, Napoli, FP) - BASTONI (Dif, Inter, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Inter, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Napoli, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Napoli, FP) - SPROCATI (Att, Lazio, FP) - BRAZAO (Por, Inter, D) - GALANO (Att, Pescara, D)
ROMA
LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Cagliari, FP) - CAPRADOSSI (Dif, Spezia, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - GONALONS (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Sampdoria, FP) - SADIQ (Att, Perugia, FP) - ANTONUCCI (Att, Pescara, FP) - SPINAZZOLA (Dif, Juventus, D) - DIAWARA (Cen, Napoli, D) – MANCINI (Dif, Atalanta, P)
DE ROSSI (Cen, svincolato) - PONCE (Att, Spartak Mosca, D) - MANOLAS (Dif, Napoli, D) - LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Juventus, D) – MARCANO (Dif, Porto, D)
SAMPDORIA
THORSBY (Cen, Heerenveen, S) - CHABOT (Dif, Groningen, D) - REGINI (Dif, SPAL, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, SPAL, FP) - CAPEZZI (Cen, Empoli, FP) - VERRE (Cen, Perugia, FP) - BONAZZOLI (Att, Padova, FP) - DEPAOLI (Dif, Chievo, D) - MARONI (Cen, Boca Juniors, P) – AUGELLO (Dif, La Spezia, D) – MURILLO (Dif, Valencia, P) – AVOGRADI (Por, Atalanta, P)
TONELLI (Dif, Napoli, FP) - TAVARES (Dif, San Paolo, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Roma, FP) - BELEC (Por, Apoel Nicosia, D) - KOWNACKI (Att, Fortuna Dusseldorf, D) – ANDERSEN (Dif, Lione, D) – IVAN (Cen, Chievo, D) – MAXIME (Cen, Chievo, D)
SASSUOLO
ROGERIO(Dif, Juventus, D) - LETSCHERT (Dif, Utrecht, FP) - GOLDANIGA (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - DELL’ORCO (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARCHIZZA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - CASSATA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - BANDINELLI (Cen, Benevento, FP) - BOATENG (Att, Barcellona, FP) - RICCI (Att, Benevento, FP) - PIERINI (Att, Spezia, FP) - SALA (Dif, Inter, D) – TOLJAN (Dif, Borussia Dortmund, P) – TRAORE’ (Cen, Empoli, P) – CAPUTO (Att, Empoli, D) – GRAVILLON (Dif, Inter, P)
LEMOS (Dif, Las Palmas, FP) - POLITANO (Att, Inter, D) - ODGAARD (Att, Heerenveen, P) - CISCO (Att, Pescara, D) - SENSI (Cen, Inter, P) – SCAMACCA (Att, Ascoli, P)
SPAL
DICKMANN (Dif, Novara, D) - FARES (Cen, Verona, D) - PETAGNA (Att, Atalanta, D) - VALOTI* (Cen, Verona, D) - SALAMON (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - FINOTTO (Att, Cittadella, FP) - VAISANEN (Dif, Crotone, FP) - VIVIANI (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - VITALE (Cen, Carpi, FP) - IGOR (Dif, Salisburgo, D) – MAZZOCCO (Cen, Padova, Svinc) – BERISHA (Por, Atalanta, P) – MURGIA (Cen, Lazio, D)
DJOUROU (Dif, svincolato) - VIVIANO (Por, Sporting, FP) - FULIGNATI (Por, Ascoli, FP) - REGINI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, Lazio, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, Torino, D) - EVERTON LUIZ (Cen, Real Salt Lake, D) – LAZZARI (Cen, Lazio, D)
TORINO
DJIDJI (Dif, Nantes, D) - AINA (Dif, Chelsea, D) - LYANCO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - GUSTAFSON (Cen, Verona, FP) - BOYE (Att, AEK Atene, FP) - EDERA (Att, Cagliari, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, SPAL, D)
MORETTI (Dif, svincolato) - LJAJIC (Att, Besiktas, D) - NIANG (Att, Rennes, FP) - MILINKOVIC-SAVIC (Por, Standard Liegi, P)
UDINESE
PEZZELLA (Dif, Genoa, FP) - ADNAN (Dif, Vancouver, FP) - ANGELLA (Dif, Charleroi, FP) - COULIBALY (Cen, Carpi, FP) - BALIC (Cen, Fortuna Sittard, FP) - PERICA (Att, Kasimpasa, FP) - MACHIS (Att, Cadice, FP) - MATOS (Att, Verona, FP) - JAJALO (Cen, Palermo, S) – BECAO (Dif, Bahia, D)
NICOLAS (Por, Verona, FP) - ZEEGELAR (Dif, Watford, FP) - WILMOT (Dif, Watford, FP) - D’ALESSANDRO (Cen, Atalanta, FP) - OKAKA (Att, Watford, FP) - BAJIC (Att, Basaksehir, P) – BEHRAMI (Cen, Sion, D) – ALI ADNAN (Dif, Vancouver, D) – BADU (Cen, Verona, P) – WAGUE (Dif, Nantes, D)
VERONA
NICOLAS (Por, Udinese, FP) - BESSA (Cen, Genoa, FP) - CALVANO (Cen, Padova, FP) - CISSE' (Att, Carpi, FP) - RRAHMANI (Dif, Dinamo Zagabria, D) – BADU (Cen, Udinese, P) – RADUNOVIC (Por, Verona, P)
COLOMBATTO (Cen, Cagliari, FP) - GUSTAFSON (Cen, Torino, FP) - MATOS (Att, Udinese, FP) - FARES (Cen, SPAL, D) - VALOTI (Cen, SPAL, D)
