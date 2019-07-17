Breaking News
  Serie A, tutte le trattative ufficiali al 17 luglio
Marco Di Nardo

Serie A

Serie A, tutte le trattative ufficiali al 17 luglio

Calciomercato.it vi propone il punto giornaliero con tutte le trattative concluse

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A UFFICIALI TRATTATIVE OPERAZIONI / MILANO - Calciomercato.it vi propone tutte le trattative e le operazioni ufficiali delle squadre di Serie A fino ad oggi. Continua a stupire il Parma che, dopo l’arrivo di Inglese dal Napoli, ufficializza l’acquisto di Yann Karamoh a titolo definitivo. In continuo movimento anche la Roma che, sempre nella giornata di oggi, ha confermato l’arrivo di Gianluca Mancini dall’Atalanta, con la formula del prestito oneroso con obbligo di riscatto. Rinforzo per la difesa anche per il Sassuolo che ha ufficializzato Gravillon Andreaw dell’Inter, che giunge in Emilia con la formula del prestito secco. Da registrare in uscita Molla Waguè dall’Udinese che si accasa al Nantes a titolo definitivo.

 

 

SQUADRE

ACQUISTI

CESSIONI

ATALANTA

SPORTIELLO (Por, Frosinone, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - BETTELLA (Dif, Pescara, FP) - SUAGHER (Dif, Carpi, FP) - KRESIC (Dif, Carpi, FP) - D'ALESSANDRO (Cen, Udinese, FP) - HAAS (Cen, Palermo, FP) - VALZANIA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - CARRARO (Cen, Perugia, FP) - MELEGONI (Cen, Pescara, FP) - CORNELIUS (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Lecce, FP) - VIDO (Att, Perugia, FP) - CAPONE (Att, Pescara, FP) - MONACHELLO (Att, Pescara, FP) - LATTE LATH (Att, Carrarese, FP) - MURIEL (Att, Siviglia, D) – BURGIO (Cen, Inter, D) – PASALIC (Cen, Chelsea, P) – MALINOVSKYI (Cen, Genk, D)

PASALIC (Cen, Chelsea, FP) - PETAGNA (Att, SPAL, D) – BERISHA (Por, Spal, P) – MATTIELLO (Dif, Cagliari, P) – AVOGRADI (Por, Sampdoria, P) – RADUNOVIC (Por, Verona, P) – MANCINI (Dif, Roma, P)

BOLOGNA

SORIANO (Cen, Villarreal, D) - SANSONE (Att, Villarreal, D) - ORSOLINI* (Att, Juventus, D) - KRAFTH (Dif, Amiens, FP) - FALLETTI (Cen, Palermo, FP) - CRISETIG (Cen, Benevento, FP) - MICHAEL (Cen, Perugia, FP) - AVENATTI (Att, Kortrijk, FP) - BANI (Dif, Chievo, D) – SCHOUTEN (Dif, Excelsior, D) – TOMIYASU (Dif, Koninklijke Sint-Truidense V.V., D)

 

LYANCO (Dif, Torino, FP) - MATTIELLO (Dif, Atalanta, FP) - EDERA (Att, Torino, FP)

BRESCIA

JORONEN (Por, Copenaghen, D), MECCARIELLO (Dif, Lecce, FP) – MATEJU (Dif, Brighton, P) – AYE (Att, Clermont, D) – JORONEN (Por, Copenhagen, D)

 

ROMAGNOLI (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARTELLA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - MATEJU (Dif, Brighton, FP) - TREMOLADA (Cen, Entella, FP)

CAGLIARI

Vicario (Por, Venezia, D), WALUKIEWICZ (Dif, Pogon, D) - PAJAC (Dif, Empoli, FP) - COLOMBATTO (Cen, Verona, FP) - HAN (Att, Perugia, FP) - GIANNETTI (Att, Livorno, FP) - CETER (Att, Olbia, FP) – MATTIELLO (Dif, Atalanta, P) – VICARIO (Por, Venezia, D)

 

Padoin (Dif, svincolato), Srna (Dif, Ritirato), PELLEGRINI (Dif, Roma, FP) - LEVERBE (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Fiorentina, FP) – CETER (Att, Chievo, P) – BARELLA (Cen, Inter, P)

FIORENTINA

RASMUSSEN (Dif, Empoli, D) - ZURKOWSKI (Cen, Gornik Zabrze, D) - DRAGOWSKI (Por, Empoli, FP) - VENUTI (Dif, Lecce, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Sampdoria, FP) - EYSSERIC (Cen, Nantes, FP) - CRISTOFORO (Cen, Getafe, FP) - CASTROVILLI (Cen, Cremonese, FP) - THEREAU (Att, Cagliari, FP) - BAEZ (Att, Cosenza, FP) - ZEKHNINI (Att, Twente, FP) - TERZIC (Dif, Stella Rossa, D)

TERRACCIANO (Por, Empoli, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Roma, FP) - EDIMILSON (Cen, West Ham, FP) - PJACA (Att, Juventus, FP) - MIRALLAS (Att, Everton, FP) - MURIEL (Att, Siviglia, FP) - NORGAARD (Cen, Brentford, D) - LAFONT (Por, Nantes, P) – LAURINI (Dif, Parma, D)

GENOA

ROSSETTINI (Dif, Chievo, FP) - GHIGLIONE (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - EL YAMIQ (Dif, Perugia, FP) - ROMULO (Cen, Lazio, FP) - OMEONGA (Cen, Hibernian, FP) - BRLEK (Cen, Lugano, FP) - JAGIELLO (Cen, Zaglebie Lubin, FP) - SPINELLI (Att, Argentinos Junior, FP) - ASENCIO (Att, Benevento, FP) - JAROSZYNSKI (Dif, Chievo, D) - PINAMONTI (Att, Inter, D) – GUMUS (Dif, Galatasaray, Svinc) – JAGIELLO (Cen, Zaglebie Lubin, D) – RIZZO (Dif, Inter, D) – BARRECA (Dif, Monaco, P) - ROMERO (Dif, Juventus, P)

LAZOVIC (Cen, svincolato) - PEZZELLA (Dif, Udinese, FP) - PEREIRA (Dif, Benfica, FP) - BESSA (Cen, Verona, FP) - ROLON (Cen, Malaga, FP) - SALCEDO (Att, Inter, D) – ROMERO (Dif, Juventus, D) – LAPADULA (Att, Lecce, P) – ROSSETTINI (Dif, Lecce, P) – RADU (Por, Genoa, D)

INTER

POLITANO (Att, Sassuolo, D) – SALCEDO (Att, Genoa, D) - BASTONI (Dif, Parma, FP) - GRAVILLON (Dif, Pescara, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Parma, FP) - KARAMOH (Att, Bordeaux, FP) - EMMERS (Cen, Cremonese, FP) - BRAZAO (Por, Parma, D) - GODIN (Dif, Atletico Madrid, S) - LAZARO (Cen, Hertha Berlino, D) – TOSI (Dif, Pergolettese, D) – SENSI (Cen, Sassuolo, P) – AGOUME’ (Cen, Sochaux, D) – BARELLA (Cen, Cagliari, P) – RADU (Por, Genoa, D)

VRSALJKO (Dif, Atletico Madrid, FP) - CEDRIC (Dif, Southampton, FP) - KEITA BALDE (Att, Monaco, FP) - ADORANTE (Att, Parma, D) - VANHEUSDEN (Dif, Standard Liegi, D) - SALA (Dif, Sassuolo, D) - PINAMONTI (Att, Genoa, D) - BURGIO (Cen, Atalanta, D) – GRAVILLON (Dif, Sassuolo, P) - KARAMOH (Att, Parma, D)

JUVENTUS

RAMSEY (Cen, Arsenal, S) - CLEMENZA (Cen, Padova, FP) - BELTRAME (Cen, Den Bosch, FP) - HIGUAIN (Att, Chelsea, FP) - PJACA (Att, Fiorentina, FP) - MANCUSO (Att, Pescara, FP) - LU.

PELLEGRINI (Dif, Roma, D) – BUFFON (Por, Psg, Svinc) – DEMIRAL (Dif, Sassuolo, D) – ROMERO (Dif, Genoa, D)

BARZAGLI (Dif, svincolato) - CACERES (Dif, svincolato) - ORSOLINI (Att, Bologna, D) - ROGERIO (Dif, Sassuolo, D) - SPINAZZOLA (Dif, Roma, D) – ANDERSSON (Cen, Sion, P)

LAZIO

CASASOLA (Dif, Salernitana, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, SPAL, FP) - MINALA (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - ANDERSON (Cen, Salernitana, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lecce, FP) - KISHNA (Att, ADO Den Haag, FP) - LOMBARDI (Att, Venezia, FP) – ADEKANYE (Att, Liverpool, Svinc) – KARO (Dif, Apollon, D) - LAZZARI (Cen, Lazio, D)

BASTA (Dif, svincolato) - ROMULO (Cen, Genoa, FP) – MURGIA (Cen, Spal, D)

LECCE

COSTA FERREIRA (Cen, Trapani, FP) - PETTINARI (Att, Crotone, FP) - CATURANO (Att, Entella, FP) - VERA (Dif, Leones, D) - MECCARIELLO (Dif, Brescia, D) - SHAKHOV (Cen, PAOK, D) - BENZAR (Dif, Steaua Bucarest, D) – GABRIEL (Por, Milan, D) – LAPADULA (Att, Genoa, P) – ROSSETTINI (Dif, Genoa, P)

VENUTI (Dif, Fiorentina, FP) - SCAVONE (Cen, Parma, FP) - TUMMINELLO (Att, Atalanta, FP) - PALOMBI (Att, Lazio, FP)

MILAN

GOMEZ (Dif, Palmeiras, FP) - HALILOVIC (Cen, Standard Liegi, FP) - ANDRE SILVA (Att, Siviglia, FP) – KRISTOFFER (Por, Vejle Boldklub, D)

ABATE (Dif, svincolato) - ZAPATA (Dif, svincolato) - MONTOLIVO (Cen, svincolato) - BERTOLACCI (Cen, svincolato) - MAURI (Cen, svincolato) - BELLANOVA (Dif, Bordeaux, D) - BAKAYOKO (Cen, Chelsea, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Hajduk, D)

NAPOLI

SEPE (Por, Parma, FP) - TONELLI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - LASICKI (Dif, Wisla Plock, FP) - ROG (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Parma, FP) - MACHACH (Cen, Crotone, FP) - PALMIERO (Cen, Cosenza, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Parma, FP) - VINICIUS (Att, Monaco, FP) - CICIRETTI (Att, Ascoli, FP) - TUTINO (Att, Cosenza, FP) - LEANDRINHO (Att, Atletico Mineiro, FP) - DI LORENZO (Dif, Empoli, D) - MANOLAS (Dif, Roma, D) – OSPINA (Por, Arsenal, D)

R. INSIGNE (Att, Benevento, D) - DIAWARA (Cen, Roma, D) – SEPE (Por, Parma, D) – GRASSI (Cen, Parma, D) - ALBIOL (D, Villareal, D) – INGLESE (Att, Parma, P)

PARMA

SCAVONE (Cen, Lecce, FP) - DA CRUZ (Att, Spezia, FP) - BARAYE (Att, Padova, FP) - ADORANTE (Att, Inter, D) – LAURINI (Dif, Fiorentina, D) – INGLESE (Att, Napoli, P) – KARAMOH (Att, Inter, D)

SEPE (Por, Napoli, FP) - BASTONI (Dif, Inter, FP) - DIMARCO (Dif, Inter, FP) - GRASSI (Cen, Napoli, FP) - INGLESE (Att, Napoli, FP) - SPROCATI (Att, Lazio, FP) - BRAZAO (Por, Inter, D) - GALANO (Att, Pescara, D)

ROMA

LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Cagliari, FP) - CAPRADOSSI (Dif, Spezia, FP) - GERSON (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - GONALONS (Cen, Siviglia, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Sampdoria, FP) - SADIQ (Att, Perugia, FP) - ANTONUCCI (Att, Pescara, FP) - SPINAZZOLA (Dif, Juventus, D) - DIAWARA (Cen, Napoli, D) – MANCINI (Dif, Atalanta, P)

DE ROSSI (Cen, svincolato) - PONCE (Att, Spartak Mosca, D) - MANOLAS (Dif, Napoli, D) - LU. PELLEGRINI (Dif, Juventus, D) – MARCANO (Dif, Porto, D)

SAMPDORIA

THORSBY (Cen, Heerenveen, S) - CHABOT (Dif, Groningen, D) - REGINI (Dif, SPAL, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, SPAL, FP) - CAPEZZI (Cen, Empoli, FP) - VERRE (Cen, Perugia, FP) - BONAZZOLI (Att, Padova, FP) - DEPAOLI (Dif, Chievo, D) - MARONI (Cen, Boca Juniors, P) – AUGELLO (Dif, La Spezia, D) – MURILLO (Dif, Valencia, P) – AVOGRADI (Por, Atalanta, P)

TONELLI (Dif, Napoli, FP) - TAVARES (Dif, San Paolo, FP) - SAPONARA (Cen, Fiorentina, FP) - DEFREL (Att, Roma, FP) - BELEC (Por, Apoel Nicosia, D) - KOWNACKI (Att, Fortuna Dusseldorf, D) – ANDERSEN (Dif, Lione, D) – IVAN (Cen, Chievo, D) – MAXIME (Cen, Chievo, D)

SASSUOLO

ROGERIO(Dif, Juventus, D) - LETSCHERT (Dif, Utrecht, FP) - GOLDANIGA (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - DELL’ORCO (Dif, Empoli, FP) - MARCHIZZA (Dif, Crotone, FP) - CASSATA (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - BANDINELLI (Cen, Benevento, FP) - BOATENG (Att, Barcellona, FP) - RICCI (Att, Benevento, FP) - PIERINI (Att, Spezia, FP) - SALA (Dif, Inter, D) – TOLJAN (Dif, Borussia Dortmund, P) – TRAORE’ (Cen, Empoli, P) – CAPUTO (Att, Empoli, D) – GRAVILLON (Dif, Inter, P)

LEMOS (Dif, Las Palmas, FP) - POLITANO (Att, Inter, D) - ODGAARD (Att, Heerenveen, P) - CISCO (Att, Pescara, D) - SENSI (Cen, Inter, P) – SCAMACCA (Att, Ascoli, P)

SPAL

DICKMANN (Dif, Novara, D) - FARES (Cen, Verona, D) - PETAGNA (Att, Atalanta, D) - VALOTI* (Cen, Verona, D) - SALAMON (Dif, Frosinone, FP) - FINOTTO (Att, Cittadella, FP) - VAISANEN (Dif, Crotone, FP) - VIVIANI (Cen, Frosinone, FP) - VITALE (Cen, Carpi, FP) - IGOR (Dif, Salisburgo, D) – MAZZOCCO (Cen, Padova, Svinc) – BERISHA (Por, Atalanta, P) – MURGIA (Cen, Lazio, D)

DJOUROU (Dif, svincolato) - VIVIANO (Por, Sporting, FP) - FULIGNATI (Por, Ascoli, FP) - REGINI (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - SIMIC (Dif, Sampdoria, FP) - MURGIA (Cen, Lazio, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, Torino, D) - EVERTON LUIZ (Cen, Real Salt Lake, D) – LAZZARI (Cen, Lazio, D)

TORINO

DJIDJI (Dif, Nantes, D) - AINA (Dif, Chelsea, D) - LYANCO (Dif, Bologna, FP) - GUSTAFSON (Cen, Verona, FP) - BOYE (Att, AEK Atene, FP) - EDERA (Att, Cagliari, FP) - BONIFAZI (Dif, SPAL, D)

MORETTI (Dif, svincolato) - LJAJIC (Att, Besiktas, D) - NIANG (Att, Rennes, FP) - MILINKOVIC-SAVIC (Por, Standard Liegi, P)

UDINESE

PEZZELLA (Dif, Genoa, FP) - ADNAN (Dif, Vancouver, FP) - ANGELLA (Dif, Charleroi, FP) - COULIBALY (Cen, Carpi, FP) - BALIC (Cen, Fortuna Sittard, FP) - PERICA (Att, Kasimpasa, FP) - MACHIS (Att, Cadice, FP) - MATOS (Att, Verona, FP) - JAJALO (Cen, Palermo, S) – BECAO (Dif, Bahia, D)

NICOLAS (Por, Verona, FP) - ZEEGELAR (Dif, Watford, FP) - WILMOT (Dif, Watford, FP) - D’ALESSANDRO (Cen, Atalanta, FP) - OKAKA (Att, Watford, FP) - BAJIC (Att, Basaksehir, P) – BEHRAMI (Cen, Sion, D) – ALI ADNAN (Dif, Vancouver, D) – BADU (Cen, Verona, P) – WAGUE (Dif, Nantes, D)

VERONA

NICOLAS (Por, Udinese, FP) - BESSA (Cen, Genoa, FP) - CALVANO (Cen, Padova, FP) - CISSE' (Att, Carpi, FP) - RRAHMANI (Dif, Dinamo Zagabria, D) – BADU (Cen, Udinese, P) – RADUNOVIC (Por, Verona, P)

COLOMBATTO (Cen, Cagliari, FP) - GUSTAFSON (Cen, Torino, FP) - MATOS (Att, Udinese, FP) - FARES (Cen, SPAL, D) - VALOTI (Cen, SPAL, D)

