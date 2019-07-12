Breaking News
  • Premier League, UFFICIALE: Peter Crouch annuncia il ritiro
    © Getty Images
Post Author Avatar

Enrico Pecci

Estero
Inghilterra
  

Premier League, UFFICIALE: Peter Crouch annuncia il ritiro

  • 157

Termina la carriera dell'attaccante classe 1981

CROUCH RITIRO / Peter Crouch si ritira. Con due post pubblicati sul proprio profilo Twitter, l'attaccante 38enne ex Liverpool e Stoke City, negli ultimi sei mesi al Burnley, ha infatti annunciato: "Dopo averci pensato a lungo durante l'estate, ho deciso di ritirarmi dal calcio giocato".

Per restare aggiornato con tutte le news di calciomercato e non solo CLICCA QUI!

L'ex centravanti della Nazionale inglese ha poi proseguito: "Questo sport meraviglioso mi ha dato moltissimo. Grazie a tutti coloro che mi hanno aiutato a rimanere a certi livelli".

Se vuoi essere aggiornato solamente sulle notizie di tuo interesse, è arrivata l'APP che ti invierà solo le notifiche per le notizie di tuo interesse!

✅ Scarica Qui x Android: TopDay_PlayStore
✅ Scarica Qui x OS: TopDay_AppStore

Scrivi un Commento

Invia Commento

Comments (0)