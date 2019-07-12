Premier League, UFFICIALE: Peter Crouch annuncia il ritiro
Termina la carriera dell'attaccante classe 1981
CROUCH RITIRO / Peter Crouch si ritira. Con due post pubblicati sul proprio profilo Twitter, l'attaccante 38enne ex Liverpool e Stoke City, negli ultimi sei mesi al Burnley, ha infatti annunciato: "Dopo averci pensato a lungo durante l'estate, ho deciso di ritirarmi dal calcio giocato".Per restare aggiornato con tutte le news di calciomercato e non solo CLICCA QUI!
L'ex centravanti della Nazionale inglese ha poi proseguito: "Questo sport meraviglioso mi ha dato moltissimo. Grazie a tutti coloro che mi hanno aiutato a rimanere a certi livelli".
After a lot of deliberation this summer I have decided to retire from football !— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) 12 luglio 2019
Our wonderful game has given me everything.
I’m so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and to help me stay there for so long. X
If you told me at 17 I’d play in World Cups , get to a champions league final , win the Fa cup and get 100 @premierleague goals I would have avoided you at all costs.— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) 12 luglio 2019
It’s been an absolute dream come true
