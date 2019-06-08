Mercato
Juventus
Juventus, conferme su Sessegnon: 45 milioni di euro
Tante squadre sulle tracce del giocatore: possibile permanenza in Premier League
JUVENTUS SESSEGNON TOTTENHAM / Per la Juventus non sarà facile portare Ryan Sessegnon in Italia. Il calciatore, è da tempo nel mirino dei bianconeri, ma è ipotizzabile una permanenza in Premier League. In pole sembra esserci il Tottenham ma attenzione anche al Manchester United.Per restare aggiornato con tutte le news legate al mercato CLICCA QUI. Sessegnon, che piace anche al Psg, come si legge su 'MundoDeportivo', avrebbe una valutazione di 45 milioni di euro.
Comments (0)