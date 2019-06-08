Juventus, conferme su Sessegnon: 45 milioni di euro

JUVENTUS SESSEGNON TOTTENHAM / Per la Juventus non sarà facile portare Ryan Sessegnon in Italia. Il calciatore, è da tempo nel mirino dei bianconeri, ma è ipotizzabile una permanenza in Premier League. In pole sembra esserci il Tottenham ma attenzione anche al Manchester United.

