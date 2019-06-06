CALCIOMERCATO INTER BRUNO FERNANDES MANCHESTER UNITED / L'Inter ha provato a inserirsi nella corsa per Bruno Fernandes, ma per il portoghese non c'è nulla da fare.

Calciomercato.it è stato selezionato dal nuovo servizio di Google News, se vuoi essere sempre aggiornato sulle nostre ultime notizie seguici qui

Il centrocampista è infatti a un passo dal. Secondo il 'Daily Star', sarebbe tutto fatto tra il giocatore lusitano e i 'Red Devils' e l'annuncio dovrebbe arrivare dopo la finale di, dunque all'inizio della prossima settimana.