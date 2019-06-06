Mercato
Inter
Inghilterra
Inter, sfuma Bruno Fernandes: le ultime
Il portoghese ormai vicinissimo al Manchester United
CALCIOMERCATO INTER BRUNO FERNANDES MANCHESTER UNITED / L'Inter ha provato a inserirsi nella corsa per Bruno Fernandes, ma per il portoghese non c'è nulla da fare.Il centrocampista è infatti a un passo dal Manchester United. Secondo il 'Daily Star', sarebbe tutto fatto tra il giocatore lusitano e i 'Red Devils' e l'annuncio dovrebbe arrivare dopo la finale di Nations League, dunque all'inizio della prossima settimana.
Comments (0)