Nicola Lo Conte

Inter, sfuma Bruno Fernandes: le ultime

Il portoghese ormai vicinissimo al Manchester United

CALCIOMERCATO INTER BRUNO FERNANDES MANCHESTER UNITED / L'Inter ha provato a inserirsi nella corsa per Bruno Fernandes, ma per il portoghese non c'è nulla da fare.

Il centrocampista è infatti a un passo dal Manchester United. Secondo il 'Daily Star', sarebbe tutto fatto tra il giocatore lusitano e i 'Red Devils' e l'annuncio dovrebbe arrivare dopo la finale di Nations League, dunque all'inizio della prossima settimana.

