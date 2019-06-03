CALCIOMERCATO ARSENAL LICHTSTEINER / Stephan Lichtsteiner dice addio all'Arsenal dopo appena una stagione. Un addio amaro, quello del terzino svizzero, che saluta i 'Gunners' senza aver portato a casa nemmeno un trofeo. "Una sfida senza lieto fine", ha scritto su Instagram il 35enne ex Juventus.

Attese ora novità sulla sua prossima destinazione.

"Voglio ringraziare tutti per il supporto ricevuto durante l'anno. Eravamo vicini a vincere qualcosa, purtroppo non ci siamo riusciti ma spero che il prossimo anno la squadra possa completare la missione! Sfortunatamente per me è stata una grande esperienza senza lieto fine, ma grazie a tutti lo stesso!".

