Mercato
Juventus
Germania
Juventus, ora è UFFICIALE: Brandt va al Borussia Dortmund
Il centrocampista lascia il Bayer Leverkusen e si accasa ai gialloneri
JUVENTUS UFFICIALE BRANDT BORUSSIA DORTMUND / Il calciomercato ancora deve ufficialmente iniziare, ma non c'è dubbio che il Borussia Dortmund sia al momento il grande protagonista del panorama europeo.Il club della Ruhr dopo aver già ufficializzato i colpi Schulz e Hazard, ha comunicato di aver acquistato a titolo definitivo anche Julian Brandt. Il giovane centrocampista tedesco, accostato anche alla Juventus, arriva dal Bayer Leverkusen. Per lui contratto sino a giugno 2024.
