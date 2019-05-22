Breaking News
  • Juventus, ora è UFFICIALE: Brandt va al Borussia Dortmund
    © Getty Images
Post Author Avatar

Andrea Gariboldi

Mercato
Juventus
  
Germania

Juventus, ora è UFFICIALE: Brandt va al Borussia Dortmund

  • 76

Il centrocampista lascia il Bayer Leverkusen e si accasa ai gialloneri

JUVENTUS UFFICIALE BRANDT BORUSSIA DORTMUND / Il calciomercato ancora deve ufficialmente iniziare, ma non c'è dubbio che il Borussia Dortmund sia al momento il grande protagonista del panorama europeo.

Il club della Ruhr dopo aver già ufficializzato i colpi Schulz e Hazard, ha comunicato di aver acquistato a titolo definitivo anche Julian Brandt. Il giovane centrocampista tedesco, accostato anche alla Juventus, arriva dal Bayer Leverkusen. Per lui contratto sino a giugno 2024.

Scrivi un Commento

Invia Commento

Comments (0)