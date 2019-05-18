Mercato
Juventus, colpo Sessegnon: conferme dall'Inghilterra
I bianconeri sulle tracce del talento del Fulham: ci sono anche Tottenham e Manchester United
JUVENTUS SESSEGNON MANCHESTER UNITED FULHAM / Arrivano conferme dall'Inghilterra: c'è anche la Juventus in corsa per aggiudicarsi RyanSessegnon, giovane talento del Fulham. Il calciatore lascerà certamente il club londinese, che la prossima stagione dovrà ripartire dalla Championship.Sessegnon - come riporta 'SkySports' - è seguito anche da Tottenham e ManchesterUnited. Per restare aggiornato con tutte le news legate al mercato CLICCA QUI. Sarebbero stati proprio i Red Devils gli unici ad aver avuto, fino a questo momento, dei contatti con il Fulham.
