Juventus, Ramsey saluta l'Arsenal: "Sono arrivato da ragazzino, lascio da uomo"
Il centrocampista gallese non disputerà più gare fino a fine stagione con i 'Gunners'
JUVENTUS ARSENAL RAMSEY / "Mi rattrista che quella contro il Napoli sia stata la mia ultima gara con questa maglia. Sfortunatamente ho rimediato un infortunio che mi terrà fuori fino alla fine della stagione". Comincia così la lettera di Aaron Ramsey scritta su Instagram e dedicata all'Arsenal e ai suoi tifosi.Il centrocampista gallese, che da luglio si aggregherà alla Juventus, si è affidato ai social per esprimere i propri sentimenti. "Sono molto dispiaciuto di non poter scendere in campo e di non poter dare tutto mentre sono ancora un giocatore dell'Arsenal. Voglio ringraziare i tifosi per il supporto: in questi undici anni è stato un viaggio lungo e sono successe molte cose. Sono arrivato come un piccolo ragazzino chiacchierone e lascio da uomo, marito, padre di tre figli e pieno di orgoglio per quanto ho vissuto. Sarà emozionante questo fine settimana vivere in tribuna la mia ultima gara, vi ringrazierò tutti dal profondo del mio cuore".
It saddens me to say that the game against Napoli was my last game in an Arsenal shirt. Unfortunately it left me with an injury that rules me out of the remaining games. I am really disappointed not to play until the end and give everything for the club while I am still an Arsenal player. Unfortunately it’s out of my hands but I wanted to say thank you to the fans for your support. It has been a journey, on and off the field, and so much has happened in 11 years. I was a spotty young kid coming in and I’m leaving a man, married, father of three boys and full of pride and good memories that I will treasure. It will be emotional this weekend - my last game at home. I Look forward to seeing you there and thank you all again from the bottom of my heart for everything #arsenal #lastgame
