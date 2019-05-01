Breaking News
Andrea Gariboldi

Mercato
Juventus
  
Inghilterra

Juventus, Ramsey saluta l'Arsenal: "Sono arrivato da ragazzino, lascio da uomo"

Il centrocampista gallese non disputerà più gare fino a fine stagione con i 'Gunners'

JUVENTUS ARSENAL RAMSEY / "Mi rattrista che quella contro il Napoli sia stata la mia ultima gara con questa maglia. Sfortunatamente ho rimediato un infortunio che mi terrà fuori fino alla fine della stagione". Comincia così la lettera di Aaron Ramsey scritta su Instagram e dedicata all'Arsenal e ai suoi tifosi.

Il centrocampista gallese, che da luglio si aggregherà alla Juventus, si è affidato ai social per esprimere i propri sentimenti. "Sono molto dispiaciuto di non poter scendere in campo e di non poter dare tutto mentre sono ancora un giocatore dell'Arsenal. Voglio ringraziare i tifosi per il supporto: in questi undici anni è stato un viaggio lungo e sono successe molte cose. Sono arrivato come un piccolo ragazzino chiacchierone e lascio da uomo, marito, padre di tre figli e pieno di orgoglio per quanto ho vissuto. Sarà emozionante questo fine settimana vivere in tribuna la mia ultima gara, vi ringrazierò tutti dal profondo del mio cuore".

