Estero
Inghilterra
Manchester United, Pogba si tiene stretto Solskjaer
Il francese non ha dubbi: "Vogliamo che resti!"
CALCIOMERCATO MANCHESTER UNITED POGBA / Pogba si tiene stretto Solskjaer.Il ManchesterUnited è letteralmente rinato con l'arrivo del nuovo tecnico al posto di Mourinho: "Certamente - ammette il centrocampista francese ai microfoni di 'Sky Sport' - Vogliamo che lui resti. I risultati sono stati ottimi. Io ho un ottimo rapporto con lui e lui ha un grando rapporto con i giocatori"
Comments (0)