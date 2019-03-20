Breaking News
  • Manchester United, Pogba si tiene stretto Solskjaer
Martin Sartorio

Manchester United, Pogba si tiene stretto Solskjaer

  • 155

Il francese non ha dubbi: "Vogliamo che resti!"

CALCIOMERCATO MANCHESTER UNITED POGBA / Pogba si tiene stretto Solskjaer.

Il ManchesterUnited è letteralmente rinato con l'arrivo del nuovo tecnico al posto di Mourinho: "Certamente - ammette il centrocampista francese ai microfoni di 'Sky Sport' - Vogliamo che lui resti. I risultati sono stati ottimi. Io ho un ottimo rapporto con lui e lui ha un grando rapporto con i giocatori"

