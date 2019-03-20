Estero
Inghilterra
Manchester City, De Bruyne cambia: annuncio UFFICIALE su Instagram
Il fantasista belga come Lukaku e Boateng: entra nella scuderia di Jay-Z
.p>MANCHESTER CITY DE BRUYNE JAY-Z / Sulle orme di Romelu Lukaku e di Jerome Boateng, anche Kevin De Bruyne ha deciso di cambiare agente ed affidare la sua procura a Jay-Z, il noto rapper statunitense. L'annuncio lo ha dato lo stesso fantasista belga con un post sul suo profilo Instagram in cui ha scritto: "Incredibilmente entusiasta di annunciare che mi sono ufficialmente unito alla famiglia Roc Nation Sports!".
