Breaking News
  • Manchester City, De Bruyne cambia: annuncio UFFICIALE su Instagram
    © Getty Images
Post Author Avatar

Maurizio Russo

Estero
Inghilterra
  

Manchester City, De Bruyne cambia: annuncio UFFICIALE su Instagram

  • 190

Il fantasista belga come Lukaku e Boateng: entra nella scuderia di Jay-Z

. p>MANCHESTER CITY DE BRUYNE JAY-Z / Sulle orme di Romelu Lukaku e di Jerome Boateng, anche Kevin De Bruyne ha deciso di cambiare agente ed affidare la sua procura a Jay-Z, il noto rapper statunitense. L'annuncio lo ha dato lo stesso fantasista belga con un post sul suo profilo Instagram in cui ha scritto: "Incredibilmente entusiasta di annunciare che mi sono ufficialmente unito alla famiglia Roc Nation Sports!".

Scrivi un Commento

Invia Commento

Comments (0)