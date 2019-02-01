Calciomercato Roma, Vida giura fedeltà al Besiktas
Il difensore è stato trattato dalla dirigenza giallorossa
CALCIOMERCATO ROMA VIDA BESIKTAS / Domagoj Vida giura fedeltà al Besiktas.Il difensore, trattato dalla Roma in questi ultimi giorni di calciomercato invernale, ha spiegato i motivi della sua permanenza in Turchia attraverso un post su Instagram: "Sono molto onorato di essere ben visto da alcuni top club europei, ma sono anche molto grato al presidente e alla società per avermi ritenuto una pedina fondamentale del Besiktas. Io e la mia famiglia ci siamo sentiti rispettati e benvenuti fin da subito qui in Turchia e continuerò a lottare per il Besiktas e i suoi tifosi".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I am privileged to be coveted by several well-respected European clubs, but I am also very grateful and thankful to the president @forman1903 and club management for seeing me as an important part of @besiktas. Together with my family, I feel very welcomed and respected here in Turkey and I am looking forward to fighting for Black Eagles and our fans Avrupa'nın saygıdeğer birçok kulübü tarafından isteniyor olmaktan onur duymakla beraber başkanımız @forman1903 ve yönetimimize beni @besiktas ailesinin önemli bir parçası olarak gördükleri için minnettarım. Ailem ve ben, Türkiye'de yaşıyor olmaktan dolayı çok mutluyuz. Takımımız ve taraftarlarımız için elimden gelenin en iyisini yaparak mücadele etmek için sabırsızlanıyorum
Comments (0)