Calciomercato Roma, Vida giura fedeltà al Besiktas

CALCIOMERCATO ROMA VIDA BESIKTAS / Domagoj Vida giura fedeltà al Besiktas.

Il difensore, trattato dallain questi ultimi giorni di calciomercato invernale, ha spiegato i motivi della sua permanenza in Turchia attraverso un post su Instagram: "Sono molto onorato di essere ben visto da alcuni top club europei, ma sono anche molto grato al presidente e alla società per avermi ritenuto una pedina fondamentale del Besiktas. Io e la mia famiglia ci siamo sentiti rispettati e benvenuti fin da subito qui in Turchia e continuerò a lottare per il Besiktas e i suoi tifosi".