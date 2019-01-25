Calciomercato Milan, fatta per il centrocampista: arriva dalla Grecia

Breaking News
I rossoneri guardano al futuro e mettono le mani sul classe 2001 Michelis

CALCIOMERCATO MILAN MICHELIS CENTROCAMPISTA / Il Milan continua a guardare al futuro: dopo aver chiuso per Abanda e Djalo, è pronto ad un altro colpo per la Primavera.

Per restare aggiornati con tutte le news legare al mercato CLICCA QUI. I rossoneri - stando a quanto riportato da 'Sky Sport' - avrebbero messo le mani su Nikolaos Michelis, centrocampista classe 2001 dell'Asteras Tripoli

