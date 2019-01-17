Mercato
Calciomercato, UFFICIALE: addio Inter, il talento va in Cina!
Affare fatto per il trasferimento di Dembele nel torneo orientale
CALCIOMERCATO INTER TOTTENHAM DEMBELE / Niente Inter nel futuro di Mousa Dembele.Cercato dai nerazzurri, il centrocampista del Tottenham andrà al Guangzhou R & F, club che milita nella Super League cinese. Ad annunciare l'accordo per il trasferimento, soggetto ad autorizzazione internazionale, sono stati gli 'Spurs' attraverso una nota sul loro sito ufficiale.
We have reached agreement with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of @mousadembele, subject to international clearance.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 17 gennaio 2019
