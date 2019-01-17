Breaking News
  • Calciomercato, UFFICIALE: addio Inter, il talento va in Cina!
Calciomercato, UFFICIALE: addio Inter, il talento va in Cina!

Affare fatto per il trasferimento di Dembele nel torneo orientale

CALCIOMERCATO INTER TOTTENHAM DEMBELE / Niente Inter nel futuro di Mousa Dembele.

Cercato dai nerazzurri, il centrocampista del Tottenham andrà al Guangzhou R & F, club che milita nella Super League cinese. Ad annunciare l'accordo per il trasferimento, soggetto ad autorizzazione internazionale, sono stati gli 'Spurs' attraverso una nota sul loro sito ufficiale.

