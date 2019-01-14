Mercato
Juventus
Inghilterra
Calciomercato Juventus, dietrofront Guardiola: "Non pagheremo quelle cifre"
Il manager del Manchester City commenta i rumors su Ruben Neves
CALCIOMERCATO JUVENTUS RUBEN NEVES - La Juventus potrebbe trovarsi una concorrente in meno nella corsa a Ruben Neves.Il 21enne centrocampista portoghese del Wolverhampton piace anche al Manchester City, ma il manager catalano Pep Guardiola ha annunciato che "un mese fa ho letto che Neves costa 100 milioni di sterlino (circa 112 milioni di euro, ndr). Non succederà mai: non pagheremo una cifra del genere per un centrocampista difensivo" le parole riportate dal 'Sun'.
Comments (0)