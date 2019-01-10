Breaking News
Enrico Pecci

Mercato
Roma
  

Calciomercato Roma, sfuma un obiettivo in attacco

Il West Ham ha ribadito l'incedibilità di Marko Arnautovic

CALCIOMERCATO ROMA ARNAUTOVIC WEST HAM / Il West Ham blinda Marko Arnautovic, che nelle ultime settimane è stato accostato anche alla Roma.

Il fratello e agente dell'attaccante austriaco ha annunciato un'offerta dalla Cina per l'ex Inter, ma il club inglese ha prontamente chiarito su Twitter:  "Marko Arnautovic ha un contratto e ci aspettiamo che lo rispetti fino alla fine. Non è in vendita".

