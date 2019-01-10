Mercato
Roma
Calciomercato Roma, sfuma un obiettivo in attacco
Il West Ham ha ribadito l'incedibilità di Marko Arnautovic
CALCIOMERCATO ROMA ARNAUTOVIC WEST HAM / Il West Ham blinda Marko Arnautovic, che nelle ultime settimane è stato accostato anche alla Roma.Il fratello e agente dell'attaccante austriaco ha annunciato un'offerta dalla Cina per l'ex Inter, ma il club inglese ha prontamente chiarito su Twitter: "Marko Arnautovic ha un contratto e ci aspettiamo che lo rispetti fino alla fine. Non è in vendita".
In response to the statement from the brother and agent of Marko Arnautovic this afternoon, the Club has issued the following: pic.twitter.com/6A2p3glFhg— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 10 gennaio 2019
