Calciomercato Inter, insidia cinese per il colpo a centrocampo!
Il Beijing Sinobo Guoan ha messo nel mirino Dembele in uscita dal Tottenham
CALCIOMERCATO INTER DEMBELE TOTTENHAM / Mousa Dembele è pronto a lasciare il Tottenham. Il centrocampista belga è da tempo nel mirino dell'Inter ma anche Roma e Milan hanno mostrato interesse.Tante italiane dunque sul giocatore che però alla fine potrebbe finire in Cina. Per restare aggiornato su tutte le news legate al mercato di Serie A e non solo CLICCA QUI. Su Dembele - come riporta 'SKySports' - va registrato l'interesse del Beijing Sinobo Guoan.
