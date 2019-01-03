PREMIER LEAGUE MANCHESTER CITY LIVERPOOL / Il Manchester City supera il Liverpool nello scontro diretto della 21a giornata di Premier League e accorcia in classifica. A decidere il match Aguero e Sané con un gol per tempo. In mezzo la rete di Firmino.

La squadra disi porta così a 4 lunghezze di distanza dai 'Reds'.

MANCHESTER CITY-LIVERPOOL 2-1

40' Aguero (M), 64' Firmino (L), 72' Sané (M)

CLASSIFICA: Liverpool 54, Manchester City 50, Tottenham 48, Chelsea 44, Arsenal 41, Manchester United 38, Leicester 31, Watford 29, Wolverhampton 29, West Ham 28, Everton 27, Bournemouth 27, Brighton 26, Crystal Palace 22, Newcastle 18, Cardiff 18, Burnley 18, Southampton 16, Fulham 14, Huddersfield 10.

Calciomercato.it è stato selezionato dal nuovo servizio di Google News, se vuoi essere sempre aggiornato sulle nostre ultime notizie seguici qui