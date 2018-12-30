Estero
Inghilterra
Premier League, Pogba show, lo United vola. Il City 'risponde' al Liverpool
Il Chelsea di Sarri si aggiudica il derby londinese contro il Crystal Palace
PREMIER LEAGUE / Il Manchester City risponde subito al Liverpool: il tris al Southampton permette ai ragazzi di Guardiola di riportarsi a -7 dai 'Reds', che ieri sera hanno strapazzato l'Arsenal. Continua a vincere e convincere anche il nuovo Manchester United di Solskjaer, trascinato da un redivivo Pogba autore di una doppietta contro il Bournemouth: sono 4 le reti messe a segno negli ultimi 3 match dal francese.Vince anche il Chelsea di Sarri che, grazie al sigillo di Kanté, si aggiudica il derby londinese contro il Crystal Palace. Vittoria anche per il Burnley sul West Ham con un secco 2-0: succede tutto nella prima frazione.
Crystal Palace-Chelsea 0-1: 51’ Kanté
Burnley-West Ham 2-0: 15’ Wood, 34’ McNeil
Southampton-Manchester City 1-3: 10’ Silva, 37’ Hojbjerg, 45+1’ aut. Ward Prowse, 45+2’ Aguero
Manchester United-Bournemouth 4-1: 5’ Pogba, 33’ Pogba, 45’ Rashford, 45+2’ Ake, 72’ Lukaku
