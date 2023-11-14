Estrazione Superenalotto 14 novembre 2023: risultati, vincite e quote

Ritornano i consueti appuntamenti con le estrazioni del Superenalotto. Prima estrazione settimanale, stasera martedì 14 novembre 2023. Il jackpot di questa sera di 84,2 milioni di euro non è stato centrato. Scopri con noi tutte le vincite della serata.

Risultati Estrazione Superenalotto di martedì 14 novembre 2023

SUPERENALOTTO

Punti 6: nessuno
Punti 5+1: nessuno
Punti 5: 7 – € 27.998,67
Punti 4: 371 – € 536,93
Punti 3: 16.666 – € 36,03
Punti 2: 279.243 – € 6,68

SUPERSTAR

Punti 6SB: nessuno
Punti 5+SB: nessuno
Punti 5SS: nessuno
Punti 4SS: 2 – € 53.693,00
Punti 3SS: 98 – € 3.603,00
Punti 2SS: 1.736 – € 100,00
Punti 1SS: 11.897 – € 10,00
Punti 0SS: 33.886 – € 5,00

Combinazione vincente SuperEnalotto: 35 39 74 38 51 80

Numero Jolly: 4

Numero Superstar: 20

Jackpot: 84.200.000 euro

