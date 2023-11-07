Estrazione Superenalotto 7 novembre 2023: risultati, vincite e quote

Estrazione Superenalotto 7 novembre 2023: risultati e numeri estratti del Superenalotto, verifica le vincite
Ritornano i consueti appuntamenti con le estrazioni del Superenalotto. Prima estrazione settimanale, stasera martedì 7 novembre 2023. Il jackpot sarà di 80,7 milioni di euro. Scopri con noi tutte le vincite della serata.
Risultati Estrazione Superenalotto di martedì 7 novembre 2023
SUPERENALOTTO
Punti 6: 0 Euro 0,00
Punti 5+: 0 Euro 0,00
Punti 5: 5 Euro 39.280,61
Punti 4: 555 Euro 359,66
Punti 3: 20.633 Euro 29,16
Punti 2: 344.234 Euro 5,43
SUPERSTAR
Punti 6SB: 0 Euro 0,00
Punti 5+SB: 0 Euro 0,00
Punti 5SS: 0 Euro 0,00
Punti 4SS: 2 Euro 35.966,00
Punti 3SS: 106 Euro 2.916,00
Punti 2SS: 1.874 Euro 100,00
Punti 1SS: 12.769 Euro 10,00
Punti 0SS: 30.052 Euro 5,00
Combinazione vincente SuperEnalotto: 36 – 10 – 64 – 30 – 69 – 76
Numero Jolly: 68
Numero Superstar: 88
Jackpot: 80.700.000 euro