Estrazione Superenalotto 9 settembre 2023: risultati, vincite e quote

Estrazione Superenalotto 9 settembre 2023: risultati e numeri estratti del Superenalotto, verifica le vincite
Ritornano i consueti appuntamenti con le estrazioni del Superenalotto. Quarta estrazione settimanale, stasera sabato 9 settembre 2023. Il jackpot odierno è di 52,3 milioni di euro. Scopri con noi tutte le vincite della serata.
Risultati Estrazione Superenalotto di sabato 9 settembre 2023
SUPERENALOTTO
Punti 6
Punti 5+1
Punti 5
Punti 4
Punti 3
Punti 2
SUPERSTAR
Punti 6SB:
Punti 5+SB:
Punti 5SS:
Punti 4SS:
Punti 3SS:
Punti 2SS:
Punti 1SS:
Punti 0SS:
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro:
Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro:
Combinazione vincente SuperEnalotto:
Numero Jolly:
Numero Superstar:
Jackpot: 52.300.000 euro