Estrazione Superenalotto 9 settembre 2023: risultati, vincite e quote

Nicola Lo Conte
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO 18:30

Estrazione Superenalotto 9 settembre 2023: risultati e numeri estratti del Superenalotto, verifica le vincite

Ritornano i consueti appuntamenti con le estrazioni del Superenalotto. Quarta estrazione settimanale, stasera sabato 9 settembre 2023. Il jackpot odierno è di 52,3 milioni di euro. Scopri con noi tutte le vincite della serata.

lotto superenalotto vincite 9 settembre – Calciomercato.it

Risultati Estrazione Superenalotto di sabato 9 settembre 2023

SUPERENALOTTO
Punti 6
Punti 5+1
Punti 5
Punti 4
Punti 3
Punti 2

SUPERSTAR
Punti 6SB:
Punti 5+SB:
Punti 5SS:
Punti 4SS:
Punti 3SS:
Punti 2SS:
Punti 1SS:
Punti 0SS:

Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro:
Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro:

Combinazione vincente SuperEnalotto:

Numero Jolly:

Numero Superstar:

Jackpot: 52.300.000 euro

Nicola Lo Conte
