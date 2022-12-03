Il bianconero è un fantasma: “Terribile, in campo cammina”

Raffaele Amato
Raffaele Amato
-
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO 17:04

Il calciatore della Juventus sotto attacco su Twitter per la prestazione agli ottavi del Mondiale in Qatar

Olanda in vantaggio sugli Stati Uniti all’intervallo della sfida valevole per gli ottavi di Qatar 2022. ‘Oranje’ avanti due a zero grazie alle reti di Depay e Blind, entrambi su assist del terzino nerazzurro Denzel Dumfries.

Olanda-Usa, Mckennie flop nel primo tempo
Massimiliano Allegri ©LaPresse

Non c’è comunque solo un po’ di Inter in questa gara, ma anche un po’ di Juventus vista la presenza in campo di Weston McKennie. Ecco, appunto, solamente presenza perché nei primi 45′ il bianconero non si è visto proprio. Anzi ha pure delle responsabilità sulle due reti olandesi.

Olanda-Usa, Mckennie flop nel primo tempo
Mckennie in azione ©LaPresse

Su Twitter, non a caso, sono tanti i commenti (quasi tutti di tifosi USA) che mettono in evidenza la deludente prestazione del centrocampista statunitense, difficile da vendere – la Juve ci riproverà a gennaio – se continua così.

