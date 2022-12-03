Il bianconero è un fantasma: “Terribile, in campo cammina”

Il calciatore della Juventus sotto attacco su Twitter per la prestazione agli ottavi del Mondiale in Qatar

Olanda in vantaggio sugli Stati Uniti all’intervallo della sfida valevole per gli ottavi di Qatar 2022. ‘Oranje’ avanti due a zero grazie alle reti di Depay e Blind, entrambi su assist del terzino nerazzurro Denzel Dumfries.

Non c’è comunque solo un po’ di Inter in questa gara, ma anche un po’ di Juventus vista la presenza in campo di Weston McKennie. Ecco, appunto, solamente presenza perché nei primi 45′ il bianconero non si è visto proprio. Anzi ha pure delle responsabilità sulle due reti olandesi.

Su Twitter, non a caso, sono tanti i commenti (quasi tutti di tifosi USA) che mettono in evidenza la deludente prestazione del centrocampista statunitense, difficile da vendere – la Juve ci riproverà a gennaio – se continua così.

MCKENNIE is overrated !! Coach needs to swallow his pride and bring on REYNA — Chromatin (@Chromatin15) December 3, 2022

McKennie sleeping on both goals. Adams comes across to help close space and so McKennie has to cover for him ahead of his defence but he’s just walking. tough for #USA — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) December 3, 2022

Is McKennie tired? He’s standing still since 25:00. Where was he on the second goal? Standing still again. — Absent-Minded Professor (@geodudetweeting) December 3, 2022

Mckennie is jus walking all over midfield ball watching. I want to see something more proactive. Rn holland are content to let him receive in spaces and just knock it back, no threat. #NEDUSA — Jcrdy (@jordyxcollins) December 3, 2022

