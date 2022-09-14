Rangers-Napoli, voti e tabellino primo tempo: bene Zielinski, Kim fortunato

In uno stadio che commemora l’addio alla Regina, il Napoli affronta i Rangers di Glasgow: Simeone titolare per Spalletti
VOTI RANGERS
McGregor 6.5
Tavernier 5.5
Lundstram 6
Goldson 6.5
Jack 6
Davis 6.5
Kent 6
Sands 6
Morelos 6
Barisic 6.5
Arfield 6.5
All. van Bronckhorst 6.5
VOTI NAPOLI
Meret 6.5
Di Lorenzo 6
Rrahmani 6
Minjae 6
Mario Rui 6.5
Anguissa 6
Lobotka 6
Zielinski 7
Politano 6.5
Simeone 6.5
Kvaratskhelia 6.5
All. Spalletti 6
VOTO ARBITRO
Mateu Lahoz 6
TABELLINO
RETI:
RANGERS (3-5-2): McGregor, Tavernier, Lundstram, Goldson, Jack, Davis, Kent, Sands, Morelos, Barisic, Arfield. A disp.: McCrorie, Budinauckas, Yilmaz, Colak, Matondo, Kamara, Wright, Davies, Sakala, King, Devine, Tillman. All. van Bronckhorst
NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Minjae, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia. A disp.: Idasiak, Sirigu, Ostigard, Olivera, Juan Jesus, Zanoli, Elmas, Ndombele, Gaetano, Zerbin, Raspadori. All. Spalletti
ARBITRO: Mateu Lahoz (SPA)
AMMONITI: Morelos (R), Lundstram (R), Politano (N)
ESPULSI: