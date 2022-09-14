Rangers-Napoli, voti e tabellino primo tempo: bene Zielinski, Kim fortunato

In uno stadio che commemora l’addio alla Regina, il Napoli affronta i Rangers di Glasgow: Simeone titolare per Spalletti 

VOTI RANGERS

McGregor 6.5

Tavernier 5.5

Lundstram 6

Goldson 6.5

Jack 6

Davis 6.5

Kent 6

Sands 6

Morelos 6

Barisic 6.5

Arfield 6.5

All. van Bronckhorst 6.5

VOTI NAPOLI

Meret 6.5

Di Lorenzo 6

Rrahmani 6

Minjae 6

Mario Rui 6.5

Anguissa 6

Lobotka 6

Zielinski 7

Politano 6.5

Simeone 6.5

Kvaratskhelia 6.5

All. Spalletti 6

VOTO ARBITRO

Mateu Lahoz 6

TABELLINO

RETI:

RANGERS (3-5-2): McGregor, Tavernier, Lundstram, Goldson, Jack, Davis, Kent, Sands, Morelos, Barisic, Arfield. A disp.: McCrorie, Budinauckas, Yilmaz, Colak, Matondo, Kamara, Wright, Davies, Sakala, King, Devine, Tillman. All. van Bronckhorst
NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Minjae, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia. A disp.: Idasiak, Sirigu, Ostigard, Olivera, Juan Jesus, Zanoli, Elmas, Ndombele, Gaetano, Zerbin, Raspadori. All. Spalletti
ARBITRO: Mateu Lahoz (SPA)
AMMONITI: Morelos (R), Lundstram (R), Politano (N)
ESPULSI: 

 

