Facebook, Whatsapp e Instagram down: delirio social

Problemi per Facebook, Whatsapp e Instagram. Nel pomeriggio di oggi, gli utenti sono stati impossibilitati ad usar le tre app

Nel pomeriggio di oggi, Facebook, Whatsapp e Instagram hanno smesso di funzionare. Come si può chiaramente leggere su Twitter, sono tantissime le segnalazioni, in tutta Italia, ma non solo, di utenti che stanno riscontrando problemi nell’utilizzo delle tre note applicazioni di messaggistica e social. Gli hashtags #Whatsappdown e #Instagramdown sono cosi balzate subito in tendenza.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience!

— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021