Lo Shakhtar ha annunciato l’addio a Luis Castro. A meno di clamorosi ribaltoni il suo erede sarà il tecnico del Sassuolo Roberto De Zerbi



La notizia nell’aria ormai da mesi adesso è ufficiale: Luis Castro la panchina dello Shakhtar. “All’Opera Hotel, Sergei Palkin ha incontrato Luis Castro, al quale l’amministratore delegato dello Shakhtar ha ringraziato per il lavoro svolto con la squadra – recita il comunicato del club ucraino – consegnandogli una maglia personalizzata con il numero 84 (le partite ufficiali disputate dallo Shakhtar sotto la guida di Luis). Ti auguriamo successo nella tua futura carriera, nuovi traguardi e vittorie!”.

Thank you, Mr Castro!

Opera Hotel hosted a meeting between Sergei Palkin and Luis Castro at which the Shakhtar CEO thanked the head coach for working with the team and handed him a personalized shirt bearing the number 84 and a memorable souvenir from the club. pic.twitter.com/ko7d8zaosP