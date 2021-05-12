Lo Shakhtar ha annunciato l’addio a Luis Castro. A meno di clamorosi ribaltoni il suo erede sarà il tecnico del Sassuolo Roberto De Zerbi
La notizia nell’aria ormai da mesi adesso è ufficiale: Luis Castro la panchina dello Shakhtar. “All’Opera Hotel, Sergei Palkin ha incontrato Luis Castro, al quale l’amministratore delegato dello Shakhtar ha ringraziato per il lavoro svolto con la squadra – recita il comunicato del club ucraino – consegnandogli una maglia personalizzata con il numero 84 (le partite ufficiali disputate dallo Shakhtar sotto la guida di Luis). Ti auguriamo successo nella tua futura carriera, nuovi traguardi e vittorie!”.
Thank you, Mr Castro!
Opera Hotel hosted a meeting between Sergei Palkin and Luis Castro at which the Shakhtar CEO thanked the head coach for working with the team and handed him a personalized shirt bearing the number 84 and a memorable souvenir from the club. pic.twitter.com/ko7d8zaosP
Luis Castro leaves Shakhtar after two years of working with the team.#Shakhtar would like to thank Luis Castro and his coaching staff for working with the team. We wish Luis every success in his future career, along with new achievements and victories!https://t.co/i84gMk7GFg pic.twitter.com/drwpNcVubP
— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) May 12, 2021
Per la panchina dello Shakhtar, come vi ha spiegato Calciomercato.it, è in netta pole il tecnico del Sassuolo Roberto De Zerbi. La firma sul contratto, a meno di clamorosi ribaltoni, dovrebbe arrivare a fine campionato e verdetti acquisiti. De Zerbi lascerebbe la Serie A dopo un ciclo più che positivo alla guida dei neroverdi.