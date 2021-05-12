Calciomercato, è UFFICIALE | ‘Salta’ la panchina: addio Serie A

scritto da
Raffaele Amato
-
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO 15:48
Il pallone ufficiale della Serie A©️Getty Images

Lo Shakhtar ha annunciato l’addio a Luis Castro. A meno di clamorosi ribaltoni il suo erede sarà il tecnico del Sassuolo Roberto De Zerbi



La notizia nell’aria ormai da mesi adesso è ufficiale: Luis Castro la panchina dello Shakhtar. “All’Opera Hotel, Sergei Palkin ha incontrato Luis Castro, al quale l’amministratore delegato dello Shakhtar ha ringraziato per il lavoro svolto con la squadra – recita il comunicato del club ucraino – consegnandogli una maglia personalizzata con il numero 84 (le partite ufficiali disputate dallo Shakhtar sotto la guida di Luis). Ti auguriamo successo nella tua futura carriera, nuovi traguardi e vittorie!”.

Per la panchina dello Shakhtar, come vi ha spiegato Calciomercato.it, è in netta pole il tecnico del Sassuolo Roberto De Zerbi. La firma sul contratto, a meno di clamorosi ribaltoni, dovrebbe arrivare a fine campionato e verdetti acquisiti. De Zerbi lascerebbe la Serie A dopo un ciclo più che positivo alla guida dei neroverdi.

Calciomercato, Fiorentina e Shakhtar: le ultime su De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi ©Getty Images

